  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Exodus continues as Syrian regime, Russian forces tighten Aleppo grip

Middle-East

Exodus continues as Syrian regime, Russian forces tighten Aleppo grip

The Associated Press |

A Syrian child, who fled with his family from opposition-held areas in Aleppo, holds a sandwich at a shelter in the neighborhood of Jibrin, east of Aleppo. (AFP)

BEIRUT: The UN humanitarian aid agency estimates that 31,500 people have been displaced in opposition-held parts of Aleppo, Syria, over the last week, saying some have reportedly been killed or detained trying to enter government-held areas.
The Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the situation has deteriorated in eastern Aleppo since Nov. 24, after pro-government forces took control of some areas.
OCHA says a total of 26,500 people fled to government-held Jibreen, east of Aleppo, and Kurdish-held Sheikh Maqsoud. Another 5,000 were displaced within east Aleppo.
Spokesman Jens Laerke on Friday cited reports that some men and boys trying to enter regime-controlled western Aleppo had been detained.
OCHA cited reports that 45 people had died in shelling Tuesday in east Aleppo’s Jub Al-Quby neighborhood while trying to reach regime-held areas.
The Russian military says the Syrian regime has taken over a city just outside of the capital after an opposition retreat.
The military’s Center for Reconciliation in Syria said the government took full control of Khan Al-Shih just southwest of Damascus Thursday. It said that opposition groups that had controlled the town since 2012 left it this week under a deal with authorities.
It said in Friday’s statement that 1,846 opposition fighters and 1,164 of their relatives had moved to the opposition-held city of Idlib in northern Syria in buses provided by the government. It said another 100 opposition fighters and 300 members of their families will depart for Idlib in the coming days.
Russia-backed Syrian government forces also have won significant gains in the eastern part of Aleppo.
The Russian military is criticizing the United Nations for dragging its feet on delivering humanitarian aid to the areas of Aleppo, which have been recently seized by regime forces.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed that the Russian military has been the only source of food, medicine and other supplies for 90,000 residents of Aleppo’s neighborhoods seized by the regime army this week.
In Friday’s statement, Konashenkov called on Jan Egeland, a senior UN aid official for Syria, to move faster to provide aid to the area.
The US-led coalition has, meanwhile, confirmed that July airstrikes in northern Syria near Manbij killed 24 civilians who were mixed in with Daesh militants. The total is far fewer than the more than 50 dead initially reported by Syrian opposition activists.
Results of the strikes were released Thursday as part of a larger report that concluded a total of 54 innocent civilians were killed in seven airstrikes since March.
The 24 civilians were killed in two villages near Manbij, and their deaths came amid intense fighting, including a wide ground offensive, to retake the northern city from militants. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at the time that at least 56 civilians were killed, but estimates varied wildly, and other groups put the number as high as 200.
US Secretary of State John Kerry said in Rome he has exchanged “ideas” with his Russian counterpart on how to stop the fighting in Aleppo. He said the ideas will be tested in follow-up discussions next week. He didn’t elaborate.
After meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Friday in Rome, Kerry said “nobody is waiting for the next administration” in the US.
He said though the two countries back opposing sides in Syria’s civil war, they agree Syria’s situation is urgent. But he said “we have to wait and see” if diplomacy makes an impact.
Kerry said US and Russian diplomats will hold technical talks in Geneva early next week.
Then Kerry and Lavrov will meet on the sidelines of a conference in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

UN envoy: International community committed to peace in Yemen

ADEN The UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday confirmed the international...

Worst violence in 2 years rocks Libya

TRIPOLI BENGHAZI Rival armed groups battled Thursday night and into Friday in the worst outbreak...

Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war of attrition

BAGHDAD Facing brutal urban warfare in Mosul and with their push slowed by the presence of one...

Turkish call to drop Gaza ship case against Israelis

ISTANBUL A Turkish prosecutor on Friday called for charges related to a deadly Israeli raid on a...

Congress and Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran

Washington D C In Washington where Democrats and Republicans are bracing for a showdown on a set...

Iraqi troops take 2 neighborhoods in Mosul

BAGHDAD An Iraqi commander says troops fighting Daesh militants in the northern city of Mosul are...

Syria rebels in fierce defense of key Aleppo district

ALEPPO SYRIA Opposition fighters put up fierce resistance on Friday in a key district of Syria s...

Turkish FM calls for immediate cease-fire in Syria

BEIRUT Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an immediate cease fire in Syria on...

Militias clash in Libya’s Tripoli, worst violence in 2 years

BENGHAZI Libya Clashes are continuing for the second day among heavily armed militias in the...

Russian military lashes out at UN over aid to Aleppo

MOSCOW The Russian military is criticizing the United Nations for dragging its feet on delivering...

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

UAE envoy to Riyadh underlines strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom Mohammed bin Saeed bin Al Dhaheri said on Thursday the...

Joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and UAE helped stabilize region

RIYADH On behalf of the Saudi people and on his own behalf Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Around Arab News

Exodus continues as Syrian regime, Russian forces tighten Aleppo grip

BEIRUT The UN humanitarian aid agency estimates that 31 500 people have been displaced in...

Congress, Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran

WASHINGTON D C In Washington where Democrats and Republicans are bracing for a showdown on a set...

Saudi labor minister changed; top religious body, Shoura reshuffled

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has replaced the Saudi labor minister and...

UN envoy: International community committed to peace in Yemen

ADEN The UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday confirmed the international...

Worst violence in 2 years rocks Libya

TRIPOLI BENGHAZI Rival armed groups battled Thursday night and into Friday in the worst outbreak...

Conference considers ways to protect endangered cultural heritage

JEDDAH An international conference on Safeguarding Endangered Cultural Heritage was launched in...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 8 agreements to promote business

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed eight agreements in Istanbul in the presence of...

Siemens to train Saudi techies, business grads

RIYADH The German Embassy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC recently...

KSrelief builds 300 housing units for Yemenis in Djibouti

RIYADH Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and...

‘Qaderoon’ works for integration of disabled into workforce

JEDDAH The world will observe the World Disability Day on Saturday Each year Dec 3 has been...

KSA has one of the highest rates of spinal cord injuries from traffic accidents

JEDDAH Yasser Al Mahmoud a specialist doctor at the rehabilitation hospital at King Fahd Medical...

Global meet to look for solutions to depleting water resources

RIYADH Water conservation and efforts to find integrative and comprehensive solutions for water...

Saudi gets 10 years for hateful Twitter posts

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi to 10 years in prison and a ban...

Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war of attrition

BAGHDAD Facing brutal urban warfare in Mosul and with their push slowed by the presence of one...

Turkish call to drop Gaza ship case against Israelis

ISTANBUL A Turkish prosecutor on Friday called for charges related to a deadly Israeli raid on a...

Europe facing fresh terror threats, says Europol report

THE HAGUE The Daesh group is likely to carry out new attacks in the European Union in the near...