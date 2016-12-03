  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ruins of homes in Kirkuk a sign of divisions to come in Iraq

Middle-East

Ruins of homes in Kirkuk a sign of divisions to come in Iraq

BALINT SZLANKO | AP |

An Arab man and his children sit amid the rubble of their destroyed home in Kirkuk's Huzeiran neighborhood, Iraq. (AP)

IRBIL, IRAQ: All along the street, houses have been reduced to rubble in the central Iraqi city of Kirkuk. The work of Kurdish security forces retaliating against Sunni Arabs after a recent Daesh group attack, residents say.
Kurdish security forces moved in with bulldozers and excavators and demolished at least 100 homes in the Huzeiran neighborhood of Kirkuk in the week after a deadly suicide bombing in October, according to residents interviewed by The Associated Press and a report by Human Rights Watch.
The destruction points to the dangerous divisions that threaten to burst out now that the Daesh appears on the verge of collapsing with the assault on its bastion Mosul further north.
Oil-rich Kirkuk, in northeastern Iraq, is a particular flashpoint: It is split between Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen populations, each of which have historically claimed it as its own. During the fight against Daesh, the Kurds seized control of the city and have said they will keep it, opening a likely dispute with the central government and the other local populations.
“This is my house and this is my tragedy,” said one Arab resident of Huzeiran. The building that was once her family home now lies in ruin. She said Kurdish security forces came into the neighborhood, labelled her building “confiscated” and ejected her family. They also took their identification documents, she said, speaking on condition she only be identified by her nickname Umm Ahmed for fear of retaliation.
Associated Press video from the neighborhood showed dozens of destroyed buildings along several streets. New York-based Human Rights Watch documented at least 100 homes demolished there on October 23 and 24 by Kurdish security forces, displacing more than 300 families. Lying on the southern edge of Kirkuk proper, in addition to the neighborhood’s residents, the area was also hosting mostly Sunni Arabs who fled villages around Kirkuk that were overrun by Daesh in 2014.
“We want to ask the joint forces and the government forces who demolished our houses, why they did it,” said another Kirkuk resident whose house was destroyed and identity documents confiscated. He also asked to only be identified by a nickname Abu Abdullah due to concerns for his safety.
Kirkuk Governor Najmiddin Karim, a Kurd, has repeatedly denied in comments to Iraqi media that forcible displacements are taking place in the province. The Associated Press sought comment from Kurdish security officials and the governor but received no response.
But Rakan Said Al-Jibouri, the deputy governor and head of the Arab council of Kirkuk, confirmed the destruction.
“We consider this wrongful behavior and a racist attack by the security forces and the political parties behind them,” he told the AP. He said the destruction has forced many of Kirkuk’s Arab residents to scatter, taking refuge with relatives.
The oil-rich city of Kirkuk is claimed by both Iraq’s central government and the largely autonomous Kurdish region.
When Daesh overran Mosul and much of the north and pushed through central Iraq toward Baghdad in the summer of 2014, Kurdish security forces moved in and assumed full control of Kirkuk. They said the move was to protect it from Daesh after the collapse of the military. But Kurdish officials have said since that they will keep the city.
The October attack by the Daesh group in Kirkuk came just a week after Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake Mosul. In a complex attack carried out by at least 100 fighters, gunmen and suicide bombers targeted different parts of Kirkuk nearly simultaneously, killing dozens. It took nearly 24 hours to subdue them.
Security officials in Kirkuk warned that the attack demonstrated the threat Daesh will likely pose long after Mosul falls.
Kurdish officials were quick to blame Sunni Arabs displaced from Daesh-held areas for the attack.
Kurdish authorities have previously been accused of “deliberate mass destruction” to Arab villages in Iraq’s north, according to a January 2016 report from Amnesty International. The Amnesty report cited satellite images to support claims that Kurdish forces bulldozed, blew up and burned down thousands of homes in an effort to uproot Arab communities as revenge for their perceived support of Daesh.
Largely with the help of US-led coalition airstrikes, Kurdish forces fighting Daesh have taken territory that has expanded their recognized autonomous zone by 50 percent.
Al-Jibouri, Kirkuk’s deputy governor, said destroying Arab villages and demolishing homes will likely stoke tensions between Iraq’s Kurds and Arabs in the country’s north and only lead to further violence. He said he had asked the parliament for compensation for those who lost their houses but so far had not received a response.
The destruction “will not serve the security or peaceful coexistence of the people of Kirkuk,” he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

50,000 have fled east Aleppo as army advances: monitor

BEIRUT More than 50 000 people have fled opposition held east Aleppo in the last four days as...

Halt settlement vote until Trump takes office: Lieberman

JERUSALEM Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says a parliamentary vote to legalize Jewish...

Half of opposition-held Aleppo falls to Syrian forces

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian government forces have recaptured half the former opposition stronghold of...

Exodus continues as Syrian regime, Russian forces tighten Aleppo grip

BEIRUT The UN humanitarian aid agency estimates that 31 500 people have been displaced in...

UN envoy: International community committed to peace in Yemen

ADEN The UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday confirmed the international...

Worst violence in 2 years rocks Libya

TRIPOLI BENGHAZI Rival armed groups battled Thursday night and into Friday in the worst outbreak...

Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war of attrition

BAGHDAD Facing brutal urban warfare in Mosul and with their push slowed by the presence of one...

Turkish call to drop Gaza ship case against Israelis

ISTANBUL A Turkish prosecutor on Friday called for charges related to a deadly Israeli raid on a...

Congress and Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran

Washington D C In Washington where Democrats and Republicans are bracing for a showdown on a set...

Iraqi troops take 2 neighborhoods in Mosul

BAGHDAD An Iraqi commander says troops fighting Daesh militants in the northern city of Mosul are...

Syria rebels in fierce defense of key Aleppo district

ALEPPO SYRIA Opposition fighters put up fierce resistance on Friday in a key district of Syria s...

Turkish FM calls for immediate cease-fire in Syria

BEIRUT Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an immediate cease fire in Syria on...

Militias clash in Libya’s Tripoli, worst violence in 2 years

BENGHAZI Libya Clashes are continuing for the second day among heavily armed militias in the...

Russian military lashes out at UN over aid to Aleppo

MOSCOW The Russian military is criticizing the United Nations for dragging its feet on delivering...

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Around Arab News

A warm welcome for the Saudi monarch

The surprise visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab Emirates...

50,000 have fled east Aleppo as army advances: monitor

BEIRUT More than 50 000 people have fled opposition held east Aleppo in the last four days as...

Qatar’s Saleh Al Kaabi scores come-from-behind victory in 2nd Annual SGF Open Golf Championship

RIYADH Qatar national team standout Saleh Al Kaabi played near flawless golf in the round that...

Bolt is IAAF athlete of year; Ayana wins women’s award

MONACO Usain Bolt is track and field s male athlete of the year winning the award from the sport...

WMU holds on, beats Ohio in MAC title game

DETROIT Robert Spillane intercepted a pass with 51 seconds remaining and No 13 Western Michigan...

Corruption-hit IAAF adopts Coe’s reforms

MONACO The IAAF on Saturday unanimously adopted a reform package drawn up by President Sebastian...

Johnson, Stewart, Earnhardt honored as NASCAR closes 2016

LAS VEGAS Jimmie Johnson called winning a record tying seventh NASCAR Sprint Cup title insane...

Bulls hand Cavaliers 3rd straight defeat

CHICAGO Chicago beat slumping Cleveland 111 105 on Friday to narrow the gap between the Central...

Ducks add another leader scalp with win against Canadiens

ANAHEIM California Anaheim continued its sharp lift in performance with a 2 1 victory over NHL...

Relatives of missing Flight MH370 passengers “taking search into own hands“

KUALA LUMPUR Relatives of those aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 said on Saturday they were...

Halt settlement vote until Trump takes office: Lieberman

JERUSALEM Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says a parliamentary vote to legalize Jewish...

China blames Taiwan for president’s “petty” phone call with Trump

WASHINGTON BEIJING US President elect Donald Trump spoke by phone with President Tsai Ing wen of...

Merkel: from austerity queen to ‘leader of free world’

BERLIN A pastor s daughter raised behind the Iron Curtain Germany s Angela Merkel has defied...

Castro’s ashes return to cradle of revolution

SANTIAGO DE CUBA CUBA The convoy carrying the ashes of Cuba s late communist leader Fidel Castro...

Half of opposition-held Aleppo falls to Syrian forces

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian government forces have recaptured half the former opposition stronghold of...

After rapid rise, Italy’s Renzi braced for fall

ROME Matteo Renzi rose from local government in Florence to running Italy in the space of only a...