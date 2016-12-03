Questionable policies

This is with reference to the report “Congress, Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran” (Dec. 3). It is heartening to note that the upcoming American administration is all set to depart from the policies pursued by President Barack Obama. The global powers need to acknowledge that Iran is the troublemaker in the Middle East. Its role in the Arab world is no longer a secret. Despite all this, President Obama did not take any action against the Iranian regime.

We are not against Iran as a country but its activities in the region are questionable and in violation of all international laws. In all conflict zones across the Arab world, one could see Iranian presence. It is desperately trying to divide the region along sectarian lines. After wreaking havoc on Iraq and Syria, it is busy fomenting unrest in Yemen. President Obama’s reluctance to take any concrete measure against Tehran and its proxies in the Arab world has only emboldened the Iranian regime.

Interestingly, Iran is playing a double game with the United States and other western powers. Despite a détente with the West in the wake of a nuclear deal, Iran’s religious authorities continue to spit venom against the United States and the West. The upcoming American administration or in other words President-elect Donald Trump appears to be aware of the entire situation and is willing to change it. The outgoing administration has ditched its regional allies. The Trump administration should give priority to this issue and work to regain the confidence of its old allies.

— Naba Aamir, Jeddah