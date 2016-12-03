  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Questionable policies

Letters

Questionable policies

ARAB NEWS |

This is with reference to the report “Congress, Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran” (Dec. 3). It is heartening to note that the upcoming American administration is all set to depart from the policies pursued by President Barack Obama. The global powers need to acknowledge that Iran is the troublemaker in the Middle East. Its role in the Arab world is no longer a secret. Despite all this, President Obama did not take any action against the Iranian regime.
We are not against Iran as a country but its activities in the region are questionable and in violation of all international laws. In all conflict zones across the Arab world, one could see Iranian presence. It is desperately trying to divide the region along sectarian lines. After wreaking havoc on Iraq and Syria, it is busy fomenting unrest in Yemen. President Obama’s reluctance to take any concrete measure against Tehran and its proxies in the Arab world has only emboldened the Iranian regime.
Interestingly, Iran is playing a double game with the United States and other western powers. Despite a détente with the West in the wake of a nuclear deal, Iran’s religious authorities continue to spit venom against the United States and the West. The upcoming American administration or in other words President-elect Donald Trump appears to be aware of the entire situation and is willing to change it. The outgoing administration has ditched its regional allies. The Trump administration should give priority to this issue and work to regain the confidence of its old allies.
— Naba Aamir, Jeddah

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Unity in Iraq

This is with reference to the report Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war...

An important issue

It is necessary to join hands with the government in its fight against drugs The problem with us...

Power of media

I read with interest the article Fake news vs biased news in US political system Dec 1 by Ray...

In the driving seat

In reference to the report Alwaleed s tweet revives debate on Saudi women driving Dec 1 the issue...

Help Rohingyas

The world seems to have shut its eyes to the plight of Myanmar s Rohingyas who have long been...

Resolving regional conflicts

This is with reference to the report Houthi move to form government denounced Nov 30 All the...

Blaming others

I read with interest the article Why multilateralism still matters Nov 30 by Javier Solana The...

Intellectual battle

It is very important for the GCC countries to devise a comprehensive strategy to fight terrorism...

Facing challenges

Turkey is passing through a crucial stage During the last decade Turkey witnessed a phenomenal...

Effectively fighting terrorism

It is heartening to note that Saudi Arabia is taking effective measures to curb the menace of...

Protecting Rohingyas

The Muslim world should raise its voice against the atrocities committed against poor Muslims...

Iran’s divisive agenda

This is with reference to the report Iran eyes naval bases in Yemen and Syria Nov 27 Iran s...

Unhealthy lifestyle

Health experts believe that an individual s waist size could predict risk of heart diseases In...

Plight of Rohingyas

This is with reference to the report Myanmar crisis sparks Muslim protests in Asian capitals Nov...

No end in sight

This is with reference to the report Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo Nov...

Acting tactfully

The Muslim world will remember US President Barack Obama for his inaction in Syria and for his...

Around Arab News

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Saudi stocks: ‘Volumes to continue upward movement’

JEDDAH Positive sentiment from October s international bond sale and a recommencement of payments...

Tadawul to adopt global industry classification standards

JEDDAH The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul is planning to reclassify its current market sectors to...

Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

JEDDAH Last year historical relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates UAE...

Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

ABU DHABI The historic visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab...

‘New momentum’ to relations

ABU DHABI Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al Bishr said Saturday that the...

Saudi media team visits Sky News TV Channel

ABU DHABI A media delegation accompanying Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on his...

Yemen forces prepare assault on Houthis near key strait

ADEN Yemeni government forces have sent reinforcements to the Red Sea coast to drive Iran backed...

Aleppo fall will not end war: Mogherini

ROME BEIRUT European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is convinced the fall of...

1,000 volunteers to promote Vision 2030

RIYADH A team of 1 000 volunteers was inducted at the inauguration of the forum on Developing the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo going to China

RIYADH The Roads of Arabia expo that was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Egypt court strikes down part of protest law

CAIRO Egypt s top court has struck down part of a law that allowed the Interior Ministry to ban...

Fatah picks officials amid talk of Abbas succession

RAMALLAH Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah party on Saturday held a vote for members of...

OPEC deal ‘creating incentives for US shale output boost’

NEW YORK With this week s deal to cut output OPEC is creating incentives for American shale...

Wall Street rally ebbs as investors seek safety

NEW YORK Investors made a small move back to safer assets Friday afternoon after the US...

US moves to block Chinese purchase of German tech firm Aixtron

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama on Friday moved to block a Chinese company s purchase of...