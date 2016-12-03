Designers mixed on dressing Melania Trump

LOS ANGELES: First lady-to-be Melania Trump likely will not be wearing designer Tom Ford’s clothes in the White House.

Some of the designers who clamored to dress first lady Michelle Obama have been mixed about dressing Mrs. Trump, a former model. Ford became the latest to weigh in on the matter during an appearance this week on “The View.”

The designer was asked to dress Melania Trump “quite a few years ago” and declined because “she’s not necessarily my image,” he said on the ABC chat show Wednesday.

Ford is a Democrat and voted for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, he said, before adding that even if Clinton had won, she should not have worn his clothes because “they’re too expensive.” His clothes cost a lot to make and the president needs to “relate to everybody,” he explained.