Mila, Ashton welcome baby boy

LOS ANGELES: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents for the second time.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher was born at 1:21 a.m. on Nov. 30, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces, according to a statement posted on Kutcher’s website.

This is the couple’s second child. Together they also have a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle.

Kutcher revealed the sex of their baby in October on the “Today Show.”

In an October appearance on NBC’s “Today,” Kutcher said the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt, was pointing to her mother’s belly and saying, “baby brother.”

Kunis and Kutcher, who were cast mates in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” married in July 2015.