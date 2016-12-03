Madonna raises $7.5 m for Malawi, slams Trump in Miami show

MIAMI BEACH, Florida: Madonna repeatedly criticized President-elect Donald Trump and said she was ashamed to be an American in a magnetic performance in Miami on Friday night where she raised more than $7.5 million for the African nation of Malawi.

The Material Girl dug deep into her personal treasures, auctioning off pieces from her own art collection, a costume from her tour modeled by Ariana Grande and black and white photos from her 1985 wedding to ex-husband Sean Penn shot by the late photographer Herb Ritts. The trio of wedding photos sold for $230,000.

Penn attended the fundraiser and bid on several pricey items when the auction stalled.

“For once, he’s not the one being arrested,” she joked.

The party lasted until early Saturday morning when Madonna took to the stage for an hour-long performance before a star-studded crowd that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, James Corden, ex-boyfriend A-Rod and Courtney Love. The fundraiser was just one of the many parties during Art Basel Miami Beach, a contemporary art fair.

Madonna, who performed in a pink sequined clown top and fishnet stockings, seemed to hold nothing back, especially her opinions on the election.

She coyly said she had been in Donald Trump’s bed for a magazine photo shoot and that Trump was not even there — and she criticized his cheap sheets.

“They won’t be Egyptian cotton because we all know how he feels about Muslims don’t we,” she said as some audience members gasped.

Madonna adopted her 11-year-old son David from an orphanage in Malawi more than a decade ago. At the time, she said, “I didn’t know where Malawi was” on the map. David had pneumonia and malaria. His mother died in childbirth and his siblings were also dead.

He was on hand to introduce his mother, telling audience members who paid at least $5,000 per plate: “I realize I’m one of the lucky ones.”