Trump win offers hope for Russia

Russia’s government staunchly denies reports that it tampered in the US election or supported either candidate, but once the results were in, members of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party did not hold back.

“It turns out that United Russia won the elections in America,” Viktor Nazarov, the governor of Omsk, Russia, declared in a radio interview.

Long before Donald Trump was on the radar of American voters, Russia had seen opportunity in elections around the world. But 2016 presented a unique window. Motivated by years of crippling economic sanctions and decades of post-Soviet setbacks, the Russians were keener than ever to pounce; the race for the White House, plagued by party infighting, scandal and controversy, was easy bait.

For Putin, sanctions relief is a gateway to the ultimate goal of establishing Russia as the political and economic equivalent of the US. Trump, who has publicly extolled Putin’s leadership and called for a tempered approach to US-Russia relations, is a conduit to achieving that. “It’s much more about institutions, not about personalities,” said Robert Amsterdam, an international attorney who has a number of high-profile Russian clients. Putin “was seriously impacted by the sanctions because it targeted his closest friends and now they think Trump is going to change that.”

US intelligence agencies said in October they are confident that the Russian government hacked the e-mails of American people and institutions, including US political organizations, and handed them over to DCLeaks.com and WikiLeaks for distribution. Hacked Democratic National Committee emails in July prompted the resignation of chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz after they showed the DNC had its thumb on the scale during the primaries, supporting Hillary Clinton over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Weaponizing information is really about who gets to write the truth, who gets to write the narrative and who benefits from that narrative — and that is incredibly powerful,” said Laura Galante, director of intelligence analysis at cybersecurity firm FireEye, Inc.

Russia has sought to put itself on equal footing with the US since the collapse of the Soviet Union, extending its territory where it can, countering US military action and positioning itself as a rival to the world’s biggest economy.

But its ambitions suffered a setback in 2014 when the Obama administration authorized sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy, including financial services, energy, mining and defense. It also sanctioned people in Putin’s inner circle accused of undermining peace in Ukraine. Add to that falling oil prices and a weak ruble, and Russia’s economy was shackled.

The impact has been extensive. Russia’s sovereign wealth fund had $87 billion in assets in December 2013, according to the Russian Finance Ministry. As of June 1, it was down to $38 billion, following sell-offs by the Russian government to make up for budget deficits. US trade with Russia tumbled to $23 billion in 2015, from about $34 billion the previous year. Sanctions that impede Russia’s ability to acquire equipment for Arctic offshore drilling are of particular concern, since they hold the key to Russia’s rapid expansion in that sector. “Lifting restrictions on exports of technology, software, things that really help their energy industry extract oil and gas” would be the top priority, said Boris Zilberman, a Russia expert at the Center on Sanctions and Illicit Finance at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“Production is dwindling over time, so they’re going into new, offshore, deep-water drilling in the Arctic and so on, and to do that, they really need western technology,” he said. Sanctions relief is important to Russia’s broader objective of superpower status, shown by its bullish Syria policy. Syria’s Russian-backed military appeared close to seizing total control of Aleppo this week, leaving the US at a loss as it seeks a solution to the conflict. While Moscow and Washington are continuously at odds over Syria, the Obama administration has not imposed any Syria-related sanctions. Trump’s promise of closer cooperation with Russia has created worries that the US will have diminished leverage. He said during the campaign that under his leadership the US might not come to the defense of some NATO members if Russia were to attack them, saying he would decide based on whether those Baltic republics “have fulfilled their obligations to us.”

But Trump’s positions are hard to assess since he has often stepped away from his more controversial proposals. Trump’s choice as defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, has called Russia’s aggression in Ukraine a problem “much more severe, more serious” than Washington and the European Union are treating it.

Putin and Trump spoke soon after his victory and a statement from Trump’s transition team said the President-elect told Putin he looked forward to “a strong and enduring relationship.” Observers caution that Putin’s interests are self-motivated and that Russia’s incentive to interfere in US politics will not go away with Trump’s victory.

