  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump win offers hope for Russia

Columns

Trump win offers hope for Russia

Vivian Salama |

Vivian Salama

Russia’s government staunchly denies reports that it tampered in the US election or supported either candidate, but once the results were in, members of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party did not hold back.
“It turns out that United Russia won the elections in America,” Viktor Nazarov, the governor of Omsk, Russia, declared in a radio interview.
Long before Donald Trump was on the radar of American voters, Russia had seen opportunity in elections around the world. But 2016 presented a unique window. Motivated by years of crippling economic sanctions and decades of post-Soviet setbacks, the Russians were keener than ever to pounce; the race for the White House, plagued by party infighting, scandal and controversy, was easy bait.
For Putin, sanctions relief is a gateway to the ultimate goal of establishing Russia as the political and economic equivalent of the US. Trump, who has publicly extolled Putin’s leadership and called for a tempered approach to US-Russia relations, is a conduit to achieving that. “It’s much more about institutions, not about personalities,” said Robert Amsterdam, an international attorney who has a number of high-profile Russian clients. Putin “was seriously impacted by the sanctions because it targeted his closest friends and now they think Trump is going to change that.”
US intelligence agencies said in October they are confident that the Russian government hacked the e-mails of American people and institutions, including US political organizations, and handed them over to DCLeaks.com and WikiLeaks for distribution. Hacked Democratic National Committee emails in July prompted the resignation of chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz after they showed the DNC had its thumb on the scale during the primaries, supporting Hillary Clinton over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“Weaponizing information is really about who gets to write the truth, who gets to write the narrative and who benefits from that narrative — and that is incredibly powerful,” said Laura Galante, director of intelligence analysis at cybersecurity firm FireEye, Inc.
Russia has sought to put itself on equal footing with the US since the collapse of the Soviet Union, extending its territory where it can, countering US military action and positioning itself as a rival to the world’s biggest economy.
But its ambitions suffered a setback in 2014 when the Obama administration authorized sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy, including financial services, energy, mining and defense. It also sanctioned people in Putin’s inner circle accused of undermining peace in Ukraine. Add to that falling oil prices and a weak ruble, and Russia’s economy was shackled.
The impact has been extensive. Russia’s sovereign wealth fund had $87 billion in assets in December 2013, according to the Russian Finance Ministry. As of June 1, it was down to $38 billion, following sell-offs by the Russian government to make up for budget deficits. US trade with Russia tumbled to $23 billion in 2015, from about $34 billion the previous year. Sanctions that impede Russia’s ability to acquire equipment for Arctic offshore drilling are of particular concern, since they hold the key to Russia’s rapid expansion in that sector. “Lifting restrictions on exports of technology, software, things that really help their energy industry extract oil and gas” would be the top priority, said Boris Zilberman, a Russia expert at the Center on Sanctions and Illicit Finance at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“Production is dwindling over time, so they’re going into new, offshore, deep-water drilling in the Arctic and so on, and to do that, they really need western technology,” he said. Sanctions relief is important to Russia’s broader objective of superpower status, shown by its bullish Syria policy. Syria’s Russian-backed military appeared close to seizing total control of Aleppo this week, leaving the US at a loss as it seeks a solution to the conflict. While Moscow and Washington are continuously at odds over Syria, the Obama administration has not imposed any Syria-related sanctions. Trump’s promise of closer cooperation with Russia has created worries that the US will have diminished leverage. He said during the campaign that under his leadership the US might not come to the defense of some NATO members if Russia were to attack them, saying he would decide based on whether those Baltic republics “have fulfilled their obligations to us.”
But Trump’s positions are hard to assess since he has often stepped away from his more controversial proposals. Trump’s choice as defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, has called Russia’s aggression in Ukraine a problem “much more severe, more serious” than Washington and the European Union are treating it.
Putin and Trump spoke soon after his victory and a statement from Trump’s transition team said the President-elect told Putin he looked forward to “a strong and enduring relationship.” Observers caution that Putin’s interests are self-motivated and that Russia’s incentive to interfere in US politics will not go away with Trump’s victory.
• The Associated Press

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

A warm UAE welcome for the Saudi monarch

The surprise visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab Emirates...

Is our economic future behind us?

With the global economy yet to recover from the 2008 economic crisis concern about the future is...

What’s at stake for Ankara-Tehran ties?

The relations between two major non Arab countries Turkey and Iran in the Middle East have deep...

Trump may find nothing more to offer Putin

During the United States recent presidential campaign one charge leveled against Donald Trump was...

European unity under threat

Today saying No is the most beautiful and glorious form of politics Whoever doesn t understand...

Training for gender equality

For centuries women around the world have struggled for even the most basic rights The fight for...

At 45, the UAE deserves a global round of applause

On one side of the globe the rise of the far right has left a whole continent shaken and...

A day for celebration, appreciation and reflection

Drawn from the generation privileged to have witnessed the transition of the United Arab Emirates...

Middle East under Trump

The Atlantic Council released its Middle East Strategy report during an event attended by a large...

Europe’s December day of reckoning

While most of the European Union seems panic stricken by the prospect of a victory for French far...

The nuclear renaissance?

In 1945 generating electricity was one of a number of potential applications of atom splitting...

Fake news vs. biased news in US’ political system

There is a big debate in America about the issue of fake news allegedly used to influence the...

After the fall of Aleppo, comes the deluge

Russian built warplanes reportedly dropped thousands of leaflets which read Leave or Die on the...

The New World Disorder

Rumors were rife during the past few days about Moscow s attempts to influence the outcome of the...

Paving the way for Abbas’ successor

Palestinians are pinning high hopes on the outcome of Fatah s seventh congress which opened in...

Can Fillon beat Le Pen?

In the French Republican party s presidential primary on Sunday Francois Fillon soundly defeated...

Around Arab News

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Saudi stocks: ‘Volumes to continue upward movement’

JEDDAH Positive sentiment from October s international bond sale and a recommencement of payments...

Tadawul to adopt global industry classification standards

JEDDAH The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul is planning to reclassify its current market sectors to...

Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

JEDDAH Last year historical relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates UAE...

Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

ABU DHABI The historic visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab...

‘New momentum’ to relations

ABU DHABI Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al Bishr said Saturday that the...

Saudi media team visits Sky News TV Channel

ABU DHABI A media delegation accompanying Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on his...

Yemen forces prepare assault on Houthis near key strait

ADEN Yemeni government forces have sent reinforcements to the Red Sea coast to drive Iran backed...

Aleppo fall will not end war: Mogherini

ROME BEIRUT European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is convinced the fall of...

1,000 volunteers to promote Vision 2030

RIYADH A team of 1 000 volunteers was inducted at the inauguration of the forum on Developing the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo going to China

RIYADH The Roads of Arabia expo that was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Egypt court strikes down part of protest law

CAIRO Egypt s top court has struck down part of a law that allowed the Interior Ministry to ban...

Fatah picks officials amid talk of Abbas succession

RAMALLAH Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah party on Saturday held a vote for members of...

OPEC deal ‘creating incentives for US shale output boost’

NEW YORK With this week s deal to cut output OPEC is creating incentives for American shale...

Wall Street rally ebbs as investors seek safety

NEW YORK Investors made a small move back to safer assets Friday afternoon after the US...

US moves to block Chinese purchase of German tech firm Aixtron

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama on Friday moved to block a Chinese company s purchase of...