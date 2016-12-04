  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi media team visits Sky News TV Channel

Arab News |

The Saudi media delegation during their visit to the Sky News TV Channel in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI: A media delegation accompanying Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday visited the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi-based Sky News TV Channel.
The UAE National Media Council is coordinating the visit of the Saudi media delegation to key UAE media organizations.
The Saudi delegation, headed by President of the Saudi Press Agency Abdullah Al-Husain, met with leaders of the Sky News TV Channel and its media cadres. They were briefed on the work of key studios and the management of the channel’s operations in more than 30 offices worldwide around the clock through its many platforms, including TV, website, social media and smart applications, as well as through Sky News Arabic Service Radio in Abu Dhabi and joint broadcasting services in Arab countries.
Director General of the National Media Council Mansour Al-Mansouri said he was pleased to have colleagues from Saudi Arabia briefed on the work of the channel.
He said the UAE provides an attractive environment for international and Arab media institutions thanks to its advanced infrastructure and free media cities, in addition to the legal and regulatory environment that facilitates the work of media institutions and its geographical location, which gives it easy access to many parts of the Middle East that need to have their events covered.
Sky News Arabic Service CEO Nart Bouran welcomed the visit of the Saudi media delegation and expressed appreciation for the Saudi Press Agency’s efforts to provide information to several mass media.
He also commended the cooperation extended by Saudi media to their UAE counterparts and elsewhere in the Arab world, stressing the need to cooperate in journalism and media fields in order to help the Arab media progress, especially in light of the rapid changes witnessed by this industry in the Arab world.

