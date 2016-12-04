  • Search form

Middle-East

Huge boost to Saudi-UAE relations expected in King Salman's visit

Arab News |

Mohammed Al-Bishr. (Courtesy: mofa.gov.sa)

ABU DHABI: Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al-Bishr said Saturday that the current visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the UAE is expected to inject huge momentum into bilateral relations at the political, economic and social levels.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, Al-Bishr described Saudi-UAE relations as “exceptional and historical ... as reflected by the strong solidarity of the two nations’ leaders and peoples.”
The ambassador said the king’s meetings with UAE leaders is aimed at further enhancing mutual cooperation and bringing closer the two countries’ views on current developments in the region. He also expressed his hope that the visit will bolster the Gulf joint action system. 

 

 

