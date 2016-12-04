  • Search form

  • Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

Middle-East

Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

Arab News |

Saudi King Salman (R) meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Saturday. (Reuters)

ABU DHABI: The historic visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) underlines the depth of bilateral ties and the strong foundations laid by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The visit of the Saudi leader is of special significance with the UAE celebrating its 45th National Day, Sheikh Mohamed was quoted as saying by the UAE news agency WAM.
Sheikh Mohammed said Saudi Arabia acts as a safety valve in the region, and a key actor and pillar with regard to Gulf Cooperation Council GCC and Arab security. This is an approach which is cherished today by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan who took bilateral ties to new heights in terms of solidarity and cooperation at historical junctures facing the GCC, the Arab world and beyond, he said.
According to him, the will of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is united in defending rights and justice in Yemen, as well as Arab security, and in confronting interference in the internal affairs of the region and plots against the security, sovereignty and higher interests of Arab countries.
“The UAE always believes that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the long pole in the Gulf and Arab tent, and its security and stability are part and parcel of the UAE and other GCC and Arab states. This confirms the close strategic coordination between the two countries at all levels and all fields at the Arab, Gulf, regional and global arenas,” Sheikh Mohammed noted in a statement on the occasion of the visit of King Salman.
“Arab history will always remember the historic stance and decisive decisions of King Salman against attempts by greedy foreign forces to meddle in Arab internal affairs. King Salman created a unified GCC-Arab front to confront these interferences. History will long ponder the operation to restore legitimacy in Yemen at a critical juncture in the brave Arab action, that is driven by self-initiative and self-dependence in protecting Arab higher interests, aborting plots of expansion and hegemony in the region,” Sheikh Mohamed remarked.
“We are confident that King Salman’s trip to the UAE will induce a paradigm shift in bilateral ties which are based on the unity of the Emirati-Saudi political leaderships’ will, as well as on the common aspirations of the two brotherly peoples,” he concluded.

