  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UN, OIC and Suu Kyi must step in to stop 'genocide' against Rohingya: Malaysian PM

World

UN, OIC and Suu Kyi must step in to stop 'genocide' against Rohingya: Malaysian PM

Agence France Presse |

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak gestures as he addresses ethnic Rohingya Muslim refugees during a gathering in Kuala Lumpur on Sundayagainst the persecution in Myanmar. (AFP / MANAN VATSYAYANA)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysia’s prime minister on Sunday said it's time for the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to step in to prevent the “genocide” of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.
Addressing a 5,000-strong rally in Kuala Lumpur, Najib Razak said the Myanmar government must stop the bloody crackdown in its far west that has sent thousands of Rohingya fleeing, many with stories of rape, torture and murder.
“What’s the use of Aung San Suu Kyi having a Nobel prize?” Najib asked a raucous crowd.
“We want to tell Aung San Suu Kyi, enough is enough... We must and we will defend Muslims and Islam,” he said as supporters chanted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great“).
“We want the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) to act.
“Please do something. The UN do something. The world cannot sit and watch genocide taking place,” said Najib.
More than 10,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks, the United Nations said on Wednesday, escaping a bloody army crackdown in the north of Rakhine state.
Arrivals in Bangladesh have told AFP horrifying stories of gang rape, torture and murder at the hands of Myanmar’s security forces.
Myanmar has denied allegations of abuse, but has also banned foreign journalists and independent investigators from the area.
Muslim-majority Malaysia has recently upped its criticism of Myanmar for its handling of the crisis.
Last month it summoned the Myanmar ambassador, while around 500 Malaysians and Rohingya marched to the embassy in the Malaysian capital carrying banners denouncing the “genocide.”
A senior minister has called on ASEAN, the ten-country Southeast Asia bloc, to review Myanmar’s membership, while a strongly worded statement from the foreign ministry Saturday accused Myanmar of engaging in “ethnic cleansing.”
But analysts said Sunday the issue is a convenient smokescreen for Najib, who is fighting allegations he took part in the looting of billions of dollars of public cash through state fund 1MDB.
Both he and the fund deny any wrongdoing.
James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, told AFP that Najib “is there (at the rally) to boost his standing as an Islamic leader,” with a general election looming.
“Najib is looking for anything to make him look good and the Rohingya issue is simply a tool,” said Bridget Welsh, a Malaysia politics expert with Turkey’s Ipek University.
She added that if Najib’s government really cared for the Rohingya, they would “reexamine their own treatment of the community within Malaysia.”
Malaysia might be a beacon for Rohingya fleeing Myanmar but many have said they end up in a precarious and stateless limbo and suffer a new kind of marginalization.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Afghanistan’s president slams Pakistan for ‘undeclared war’

NEW DELHI Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan Sunday of waging an undeclared war and...

Trump’s call inspires hope in Taiwan, concern in Beijing

TAIPEI Taiwan With a 10 minute phone call and two tweets Donald Trump inspired banner headlines...

US Green Party's Stein switches tactics in Pennsylvania recount drive

WASHINGTON Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein switched tactics in her campaign...

Uzbekistan votes to elect second ever president

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan went to the polls on Sunday to elect a successor to the late...

US woman alleges gang-rape in Indian capital

NEW DELHI India A US woman has told police she was gang raped at a top hotel in the Indian...

Austria far-right on cusp of power in election showdown

VIENNA Austria Austrians returned to the polls on Sunday in a bitterly fought marathon election...

Cuba bans naming of streets, monuments after Fidel Castro

SANTIAGO Cuba After a week of national mourning that reached near religious peaks of adulation...

9 dead, dozens missing after fire at California rave party

OAKLAND California Firefighters struggled to get to bodies in the rubble Saturday after a fire...

Brazil mourns fallen football team in heavy rain

CHAPECO In a driving rain the small Brazilian city of Chapeco held a massive funeral on Saturday...

China coal mine blasts kill 38

BEIJING At least 38 people were killed in two separate Chinese coal mine blasts in the last five...

UAE girl wins International Children’s Peace Prize

RIYADH UAE National Day celebrations on Friday coincided with the announcement of 16 year old...

13 feared dead after Indonesian police plane loses contact

JAKARTA Thirteen people are feared dead after an Indonesian police plane lost contact during a...

Relatives of missing Flight MH370 passengers “taking search into own hands“

KUALA LUMPUR Relatives of those aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 said on Saturday they were...

China blames Taiwan for president’s “petty” phone call with Trump

WASHINGTON BEIJING US President elect Donald Trump spoke by phone with President Tsai Ing wen of...

Merkel: from austerity queen to ‘leader of free world’

BERLIN A pastor s daughter raised behind the Iron Curtain Germany s Angela Merkel has defied...

Castro’s ashes return to cradle of revolution

SANTIAGO DE CUBA CUBA The convoy carrying the ashes of Cuba s late communist leader Fidel Castro...

Around Arab News

Afghanistan’s president slams Pakistan for ‘undeclared war’

NEW DELHI Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan Sunday of waging an undeclared war and...

Trump’s call inspires hope in Taiwan, concern in Beijing

TAIPEI Taiwan With a 10 minute phone call and two tweets Donald Trump inspired banner headlines...

Air strikes kill 14 in Syria’s Idlib: monitor

BEIRUT Lebanon Air strikes on a village in the Syrian province of Idlib killed at least 14...

Four Gazans killed in ‘flooded’ tunnel to Egypt

GAZA CITY Palestinian Territories Four Palestinians have been found dead in a smuggling tunnel...

US Green Party's Stein switches tactics in Pennsylvania recount drive

WASHINGTON Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein switched tactics in her campaign...

Uzbekistan votes to elect second ever president

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan went to the polls on Sunday to elect a successor to the late...

US woman alleges gang-rape in Indian capital

NEW DELHI India A US woman has told police she was gang raped at a top hotel in the Indian...

Austria far-right on cusp of power in election showdown

VIENNA Austria Austrians returned to the polls on Sunday in a bitterly fought marathon election...

Cuba bans naming of streets, monuments after Fidel Castro

SANTIAGO Cuba After a week of national mourning that reached near religious peaks of adulation...

UN, OIC and Suu Kyi must step in to stop 'genocide' against Rohingya: Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Malaysia s prime minister on Sunday said it s time for the United Nations...

In remote Indian village, cannabis is its only livelihood

MALANA India For hundreds of years the tiny village was just a speck lost amid the grandiose...

First buses take Aleppo residents back to abandoned homes

ALEPPO Syria For much of the past four years taking a bus between the two sides of Syria s...

9 dead, dozens missing after fire at California rave party

OAKLAND California Firefighters struggled to get to bodies in the rubble Saturday after a fire...

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Saudi stocks: ‘Volumes to continue upward movement’

JEDDAH Positive sentiment from October s international bond sale and a recommencement of payments...

Tadawul to adopt global industry classification standards

JEDDAH The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul is planning to reclassify its current market sectors to...