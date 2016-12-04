  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump’s call inspires hope in Taiwan, concern in Beijing

World

Trump’s call inspires hope in Taiwan, concern in Beijing

JOHNSON LAI and NOMAAN MERCHANT | AP |

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on the phone with US President-elect Donald Trump at her office in Taipei, Taiwan, in this handout photo made available Dec. 3, 2016. (REUTERS)

TAIPEI, Taiwan: With a 10-minute phone call and two tweets, Donald Trump inspired banner headlines and renewed hopes across Taiwan for a stronger partnership with the United States, while also inflaming the complex relationships between the US, mainland China, and the self-governing island China regards as a renegade province.
Whether the US president-elect meant to jump into the generational fight between China and Taiwan remains an open question. But by speaking to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Trump upended four decades of American foreign policy and engaged China directly on the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing has threatened to reclaim by force if necessary. No American president or president-elect has publicly spoken to Taiwan’s leader since the US ended their formal diplomatic relationship in 1979.
Four of his words drew particular attention in Taiwanese newspapers: Trump’s reference, in a follow-up tweet, to Tsai being “the President of Taiwan.”
The phrase is far from benign for China, which regards any reference to a Taiwanese president as an unacceptable acknowledgement of Taiwan’s statehood. Official Chinese pronouncements typically refer to the Taiwanese president as “the Taiwan regional leader.”
Chinese leaders have indicated they dislike Tsai, who was elected in January from a pro-Taiwan independence party and became the island’s first female president. An editorial from the state-run China Daily newspaper admonished Tsai and said the call would “bring nothing substantial but illusionary pride.”
As for Trump, the newspaper said the incident “came as a striking move,” but was not as important as “it seems to be.”
Taiwanese are generally considered to support independence or the status quo, in which China and Taiwan maintain robust social and economic exchanges while the island retains its democracy and de facto independence, over unification with China. Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, has warned that the issue of unification cannot be put off indefinitely.
Yang Chih-kai, a 22-year-old university student at Taiwan’s Tamkang University, said Saturday that the call raised Taiwanese hopes for a stronger relationship with the United States.
“People will think that the US will keep on helping Taiwan protect itself against China’s threat,” Yang said.
Chen Chun-hao, a 43-year-old designer, said Trump might “bring more help” to Taiwan now that both sides had opened a dialogue.
“I believe that this could help Taiwan in its international status and its global situation,” Chen said.
Kao-cheng Wang, dean of Tamkang University’s college of international studies, said he believes Trump might increase American military exports to Taiwan, over Beijing’s vociferous opposition, and try to strengthen economic ties between the two sides.
“Trump will not be restricted by the established foreign policy,” Wang said. “The diplomatic policy may be flexible after he takes office.”
China cut off diplomatic contact with Taiwan in June, one month after Tsai took office, accusing her of refusing to endorse the concept that Taiwan is a part of China. Last month, Xi met with Taiwan’s opposition leader, Nationalist Party Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu.
Zhou Qinfen, a retiree from China’s eastern Jiangsu province visiting Beijing on Sunday, echoed several other Chinese interviewed who said they consider Taiwan to be an inextricable part of China.
“If an American president who has only been recently elected starts opposing the unity of China, the people of China will never agree with that,” she said.
The Taiwanese presidential office said Trump and Tsai discussed issues affecting Asia and the future of US relations with Taiwan. Tsai also told Trump that she hoped the US would support Taiwan in its participation in international affairs, the office said, in an apparent reference to China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan from global institutions such as the United Nations.
Taiwan’s presidential office spokesman Alex Huang said separately that Taiwan’s relations with China and “healthy” Taiwan-US relations can proceed in parallel. “There is no conflict (in that),” he told reporters in Taipei on Saturday.
After Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blamed Taiwanese leaders Saturday for playing a “small trick,” China said it would issue a diplomatic complaint with Washington.
That is likely only the beginning of China’s response, said Douglas Paal, a former director of the American Institute in Taiwan, which unofficially represents US interests in Taipei.
Wang’s comment “is intended to give time for Trump to back away from or desist from moves to elevate treatment of Taiwan,” said Paal, now vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “China will watch carefully to see what he does. But Taiwan will be seen as in need of some form of punishment.”
One potential move for China is to apply new pressure to the 22 states that have formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, Paal said. Most of the world and the United Nations already recognize Beijing as the official government of China.
What happens next will hinge on whether the call is seen as a “complicated accident” or an intentional signal of new policy, Paal said.
“Beijing will watch closely to see which it is,” he said. “But until someone from Trump Tower explains further, it is unknowable.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Ex-general Petraeus says he’s ready to be top US diplomat

WASHINGTON David Petraeus the army ex general who resigned in disgrace as head of the CIA said...

Austria far-right concedes defeat in presidential race

VIENNA Austria s Freedom Party conceded defeat Sunday in its bid to elect Europe s first far...

Politician, 2 reporters killed in Finland shooting

HELSINKI A gunman killed a local town councilor and two journalists all women in an apparent...

Fidel Castro laid to rest after 9 days of mourning

SANTIAGO DE CUBA Cuba Fidel Castro s ashes were buried alongside national heroes in the cradle of...

Philippine vice president quits cabinet, claims plot to oust her

MANILA Philippines Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announced Sunday she would quit...

Afghanistan’s president slams Pakistan for ‘undeclared war’

NEW DELHI Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan Sunday of waging an undeclared war and...

US Green Party's Stein switches tactics in Pennsylvania recount drive

WASHINGTON Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein switched tactics in her campaign...

Uzbekistan votes to elect second ever president

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan went to the polls on Sunday to elect a successor to the late...

US woman alleges gang-rape in Indian capital

NEW DELHI India A US woman has told police she was gang raped at a top hotel in the Indian...

Austria far-right on cusp of power in election showdown

VIENNA Austria Austrians returned to the polls on Sunday in a bitterly fought marathon election...

Cuba bans naming of streets, monuments after Fidel Castro

SANTIAGO Cuba After a week of national mourning that reached near religious peaks of adulation...

UN, OIC and Suu Kyi must step in to stop 'genocide' against Rohingya: Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Malaysia s prime minister on Sunday said it s time for the United Nations...

9 dead, dozens missing after fire at California rave party

OAKLAND California Firefighters struggled to get to bodies in the rubble Saturday after a fire...

Brazil mourns fallen football team in heavy rain

CHAPECO In a driving rain the small Brazilian city of Chapeco held a massive funeral on Saturday...

China coal mine blasts kill 38

BEIJING At least 38 people were killed in two separate Chinese coal mine blasts in the last five...

UAE girl wins International Children’s Peace Prize

RIYADH UAE National Day celebrations on Friday coincided with the announcement of 16 year old...

Around Arab News

Ex-general Petraeus says he’s ready to be top US diplomat

WASHINGTON David Petraeus the army ex general who resigned in disgrace as head of the CIA said...

Secret weddings and phone calls in Mosul under Daesh

HSANSHAM CAMP Iraq To celebrate her wedding in Mosul Shaimaa covered herself in black to hide her...

Austria far-right concedes defeat in presidential race

VIENNA Austria s Freedom Party conceded defeat Sunday in its bid to elect Europe s first far...

Erdogan wants trade with Russia, China in local currencies

ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was moving toward allowing trade...

New controversy hits Israel sub deal over Iran link

JERUSALEM Israel was embroiled in fresh controversy on Sunday over its purchase of submarines...

Politician, 2 reporters killed in Finland shooting

HELSINKI A gunman killed a local town councilor and two journalists all women in an apparent...

Suspected Russian raids kill 46 across Syria’s Idlib: monitor

BEIRUT Lebanon At least 46 people were killed in suspected Russian air strikes on several areas...

Fidel Castro laid to rest after 9 days of mourning

SANTIAGO DE CUBA Cuba Fidel Castro s ashes were buried alongside national heroes in the cradle of...

Philippine vice president quits cabinet, claims plot to oust her

MANILA Philippines Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announced Sunday she would quit...

Saudi central bank announces change in name

JEDDAH The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency announced on Sunday that its name has been changed to...

Afghanistan’s president slams Pakistan for ‘undeclared war’

NEW DELHI Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan Sunday of waging an undeclared war and...

Trump’s call inspires hope in Taiwan, concern in Beijing

TAIPEI Taiwan With a 10 minute phone call and two tweets Donald Trump inspired banner headlines...

Four Gazans killed in ‘flooded’ tunnel to Egypt

GAZA CITY Palestinian Territories Four Palestinians have been found dead in a smuggling tunnel...

US Green Party's Stein switches tactics in Pennsylvania recount drive

WASHINGTON Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein switched tactics in her campaign...

Uzbekistan votes to elect second ever president

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan went to the polls on Sunday to elect a successor to the late...

US woman alleges gang-rape in Indian capital

NEW DELHI India A US woman has told police she was gang raped at a top hotel in the Indian...