UBT delivers double qualifications for students, graduates

In line with its motto “Education for job opportunities,” the University of Business and Technology (UBT) in Jeddah launched on Thursday a series of international professional certified programs addressed to its students as they move ahead toward their careers.

In addition to the academic degree, each department of the three University Colleges (College of Business Administration, College of Engineering and Information Technology, Jeddah College of Advertising) will have its own distinctive qualifying international professional certification.

The departments include accounting, finance, human resources, management of information systems, marketing, supply chain, industrial engineering, civil engineering, electronics and communication, computer engineering, information technology, advertising communication, advertising management, and advertising creative design.

Financially subsidized by the university and organized over the next two months, upon the successful completion of the requirements each participant will be entitled to the certificate awarded by the honoring international certification body, as well as to the fellow membership in those international bodies.

Amir Dhia, director of the UBT Continuing Education Center (CEC), stressed that this certification is a leading and competitive edge for UBT students to both academically and professionally qualify them for the job market. He stressed that these series of certification programs are open to UBT senior level and MBA students.

UBT Alumni may also enroll to update and upgrade their professional competencies, he added.