Trump blasts Alec Baldwin — again!

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump sent a dismissive tweet in response to a comedy sketch that mocked his penchant for sending tweets.

Trump again lambasted the show “Saturday Night Live,” on which he is played by actor Alec Baldwin.

But whereas on other occasions Trump has tweeted his criticism the next morning, this time he fired away before the show ended.

“Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad,” Trump wrote.

In the latest sketch, Trump is gently chided by aides for sending retweets, one from a high school student, during a national security briefing.

Actress Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway, a Trump strategist, said the president-elect tweets a lot to “to distract the media from his business conflicts and all the very scary people in his cabinet.”

But Trump as played by Baldwin said, “actually that’s not why I do it. I do it because my brain is bad.”

The sketch ended with Trump calling for his chief strategist Steve Bannon who then enters in the guise of the Grim Reaper. Bannon used to run Breitbart News, which has been criticized as a platform for white supremacists and anti-Semitism.

After Trump’s tweet, Baldwin himself tweeted: “Release your tax returns and I’ll stop. Ha.”