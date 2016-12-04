Colors of Saudi Arabia forum beckons photography lovers

RIYADH: The fifth edition of the Colors of Saudi Arabia Forum, the largest event in the Kingdom for photography and short films on tourism, culture and heritage, will open here on Dec. 11 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) and run until Dec. 17.

The forum will be held under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Salman, President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH).

Identifying cultural dimensions and what is intrinsic to the Kingdom in the form of cultural heritage and natural ingredients, is the prime objective of the forum, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Middle East.

This year, there will be a special pavilion focusing on the Saudi-British relationship.

The annual forum brings together a number of professional and amateur photographers from the Kingdom and the GCC countries, in addition to experts on tourism, antiquities, culture, media, documentation, publishing, and companies concerned with electronic publication, marketing and photography.

Being the largest gathering of professional photographers, the event targets over 30,000 visitors in its week-long run, during which participants and visitors will exchange knowledge, and identify the latest technologies and developments in photographic techniques through communicating with 80 exhibitors relevant to the photography field and industry, in addition to companies specialized in photographic technology, and professionals in the Saudi film industry, an SCTNH official said.

A photography and short film exhibition related to tourism will be featured, along with an awards ceremony and a series of specialized workshops and lectures on the art of filmmaking and photography, in addition to tourism trips to captivating locations organized for photographers and visitors. According to the organizers, this year’s exhibition is distinguished by greater diversity and several participations that include a number of different subjects.

Major participants in this year’s forum include governmental entities, the High Commission for Development of Riyadh (HCDR), the King Abdul Aziz Public Library, tourism development councils in various provinces, Dar Al-Uloom University, and Princess Nourah University.

Embassies will also participate this year with a large selection of photos of nature, heritage and antiquities.

Those who wish to participate can visit the forum’s website, www.colors.sa