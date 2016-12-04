Potential of GCC

I read with interest the article “A warm UAE welcome for the Saudi monarch” (Dec. 4) by Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is undoubtedly capable of achieving great feats together. Keeping in view the emerging geopolitical scenario, it is important that the GCC member states increase their level of cooperation. It is no longer a secret that Iran is interfering in the internal matters of the Arab world and it is trying to destabilize the region by stoking sectarianism. In order to counter Iran’s dirty politics, the GCC countries should devise a comprehensive strategy.

The Gulf countries are peace-loving nations and don’t believe in the policy of interference but the current regional situation calls for strengthening the GCC defenses. In addition to forging unity among their ranks, the Gulf countries should form new alliances with other global powers, as reliance on one power is no longer a viable option.

The GCC countries have huge potential that should be effectively utilized for the betterment of the region and its inhabitants.

— Kunwar Nabil, Jeddah