Woes of Palestinians

Since the beginning of the so-called Arab Spring and the chaos that ensued, the key issue of the region has taken a backseat. I am referring to the Arab-Israeli conflict. With the global media attention on other regional and global issues, Israel is having a field day. Unfortunately, despite sharing a common goal i.e. liberation, the Palestinian factions appear to be at loggerheads with each other. It is very important for the Palestinians to forge unity among their ranks to achieve their common goals.

They should try to make good use of the ongoing Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement by highlighting the Israeli government’s crimes against the Arabs.

The situation is changing a little bit in the western countries. A few decades ago, criticizing Israel was considered a taboo but now — thanks to the Internet — people are beginning to realize that Israel is committing crimes against Palestinians.

Instead of putting themselves in harm’s way, the Palestinian youth should start a “digital Intifada.” They should use the Internet as a weapon against the occupation forces. People around the world, particularly in the West, should be made aware of the sufferings of the helpless Palestinians. Efforts should be made to promote the BDS movement across the world. The Arab world should also play a key role in the promotion and success of the BDS movement to help all Palestinians.

— Shamim Ahmed, Dammam