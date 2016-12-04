  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 55 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • The global fight against non-communicable disease

Columns

The global fight against non-communicable disease

George Weisz |

George Weisz

Global health organizations and initiatives — in particular, the World Health Organization (WHO) — have traditionally focused on infectious diseases, from malaria (their great failure) to smallpox (their greatest success). But there has long been a tiny corner of global health that has targeted chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). As these countries make progress on development, pressure to expand that corner is mounting.
The WHO started paying attention to NCDs in the 1970s, when it launched its first programs to reduce cardiovascular disease. By 1977, the organization had a designated NCD division. In 1985, the World Health Assembly adopted resolution WHA 38.30, calling for member countries to elaborate new strategies for addressing their NCD problems.
Two programs were initiated: One serving Western Europe and another, called Inter-Health, which focused on a mix of countries, from Chile and Tanzania to Finland and the United States. The goal of Inter-Health was to coordinate a set of experimental local projects, in order to develop a flexible program template applicable to countries at different stages of development. It was a step in the right direction. But, for years, it was pretty much the only step the WHO took on NCDs in LMICs. Then, in 1993, the World Development Report, and the subsequent Global Burden of Disease Study, quantified the extent of the NCD problem in low-income countries. It was an evidentiary breakthrough for NCD activism.
The WHO responded to that breakthrough with major reforms. Under the leadership of Gro Harlen Bruntland (1997-2002), it expanded its NCD advocacy and programming. By leading a growing advocacy coalition, the WHO established itself as a leader in the fight against NCDs. The high point of its activity on this front was the special United Nations meeting in 2011 devoted to NCDs. But all these efforts have produced only mixed results. Publications about the NCD problem have increased sharply. But NCD funding has only just kept up with overall global health funding, and stands at just 1-3 percent (depending on who is counting) of total development health assistance. As a result, most governments in low-income regions appear to have done relatively little to address NCDs and recent evaluations of the WHO’s global NCD program have been disappointing.
But NCDs in LMICs have lately been getting more attention. The 2013 Global Burden of Disease Report identified NCDs as the dominant health problem everywhere except Sub-Saharan Africa. More recently, a report by the Council on Foreign Relations indicated that mortality from NCDs for people under 60 is more than three times higher in low-income countries than in high-income countries. Such reports have shone a spotlight on the threat posed by NCDs in LMICs — a spotlight that other developments have made even brighter. For one thing, more countries are achieving middle-income status, bringing both lifestyle changes that affect the composition of disease burdens and creating a powerful constituency for better health services. Moreover, public-health experts and epidemiologists in developed countries have a strong interest in such diseases, and it is they who lead the production, interpretation, and policy applications of epidemiological data worldwide.
But while there is a broad consensus on the need to pay more attention to fighting NCDs, the consensus breaks down when it comes to how to carry out the fight. Some advocate individual behavior modification; others emphasize political/regulatory interventions, poverty alleviation, and promotion of social equity; still others call for collaboration with private enterprises.
For the moment, there is space for everyone in this battle, because everyone agrees on one critical point: What is really needed is adequate funding. It is tempting to blame the WHO for current shortfalls. But that would miss the point. The WHO’s budget is small, and its primary focus remains infectious diseases. As a result, it struggles to invest adequately not just in NCDs; it is also lagging in other areas, including mental health, accidents, injuries, and chronic pain. Donors with far more money than the WHO are pursuing the same approach, investing overwhelmingly in efforts to control communicable diseases. LMICs themselves have done the same. A new East African NCD Alliance — a loose coalition of civil-society organizations — has been created to tackle the challenge in that region. Other groups have also emerged. And, as NCDs command more attention, resources will most likely begin to follow, however slowly.
Of course, at that point, intense disagreements about how to deploy those resources will surely arise. Prevention will be critical, though, after 60 years of confronting NCDs in advanced countries, it is clear that acute interventions tend to attract more support. In any case, one hopes that something has been learned from our decades of experience in fighting NCDs and that these lessons can be applied in the more challenging and resource-poor settings of the developing world.
• George Weisz is Professor of the History of Medicine at McGill University. ©Project Syndicate

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

A JASTA fix

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham proposed Wednesday to amend the Justice Against Sponsors...

The new politics: Lies, hacking and fake news

After Russian hackers allegedly sought to influence the US elections in Donald Trump s favor...

Missing the big picture

I recently heard former World Trade Organization WTO Director General Pascal Lamy paraphrasing a...

Sustaining the Trump rally

Donald Trump s victory in the United States presidential election surprised most of the world But...

A warm UAE welcome for the Saudi monarch

The surprise visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab Emirates...

Is our economic future behind us?

With the global economy yet to recover from the 2008 economic crisis concern about the future is...

Trump win offers hope for Russia

Russia s government staunchly denies reports that it tampered in the US election or supported...

What’s at stake for Ankara-Tehran ties?

The relations between two major non Arab countries Turkey and Iran in the Middle East have deep...

Trump may find nothing more to offer Putin

During the United States recent presidential campaign one charge leveled against Donald Trump was...

European unity under threat

Today saying No is the most beautiful and glorious form of politics Whoever doesn t understand...

Training for gender equality

For centuries women around the world have struggled for even the most basic rights The fight for...

At 45, the UAE deserves a global round of applause

On one side of the globe the rise of the far right has left a whole continent shaken and...

A day for celebration, appreciation and reflection

Drawn from the generation privileged to have witnessed the transition of the United Arab Emirates...

Middle East under Trump

The Atlantic Council released its Middle East Strategy report during an event attended by a large...

Europe’s December day of reckoning

While most of the European Union seems panic stricken by the prospect of a victory for French far...

The nuclear renaissance?

In 1945 generating electricity was one of a number of potential applications of atom splitting...

Around Arab News

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...

A JASTA fix

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham proposed Wednesday to amend the Justice Against Sponsors...

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

RIYADH Prominent academics dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of...

UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

RIYADH Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015...

10-year-old boy to be issued tour guide license

JEDDAH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Social media rumormongers warned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Culture and Information has warned of tough legal action against media...

Liverpool stunned; Baines frustrates United

LONDON Liverpool s title challenge suffered a stunning setback as they conceded three goals in...

Smith’s record century helps Aussies beat Kiwis by 68 runs

SYDNEY Steve Smith posted the highest score ever in a limited overs international at the Sydney...

Assad forces tell opposition: Leave or die

ALEPPO BEIRUT President Bashar Assad s forces say it is offering fighters in besieged eastern...

Arab experts discuss human trafficking in Muscat

MUSCAT Arab experts met to discuss the phenomenon of human trafficking exacerbated by the...