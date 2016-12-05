25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

ARAB NEWS |

Tourists gather at Abu Dhabi sea front before a heavy rain storm, in this March 9, 2016 photo. (AFP)

RIYADH: Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015, according figures released by the Information Department at the General Secretariat of the GCC.
The figures also showed Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were the most attractive for visitors among the GCC countries. The figure for individuals moving within GCC states was 13 million in 2006, a 92 percent increase over nine years.
Saudi nationals benefited the most from regulations to facilitate movement and residence within the GCC at 12 million, followed by Omanis at 4.4 million, Kuwaitis at more than 3 million, Bahrainis at around 3 million, Qataris at 1.3 million and UAE nationals at 1.1 million.
Statistics showed that the number of citizens who moved to another Gulf country for employment in the private sector stood at 16,000. Kuwait was home to about 10,000 Gulf nationals who had moved there to join the private sector.
The UAE came second, followed by Saudi Arabia, attracting 1,893 and 1,887, respectively. The number of Gulf nationals in the Qatari private sector was 959, while in Bahrain and Oman they stood at 512 and 163, respectively.
As to the area of benefit from the decisions of equal treatment of GCC citizens in the government sector, figures showed an increase in the number of GCC nationals in this sector from 10,000 employees in 2006 to 15,000 in 2015 — a 50 percent growth rate.
Here again Kuwait ranked first in attracting GCC nationals to work in the government sector with more than 10,000 state employees. The UAE came second at 5,000 Gulf nationals in its public sector, while in Qatar the number stood at 1,382.
The statistics positively reflect social insurance coverage of employees working in other Gulf countries. The number of Gulf citizens in retirement in other GCC countries was 1,116 in 2006. This rose to 14,444 in 2015, an increase of 1,194 percent.
In addition to this, the number of Gulf citizens included in social insurance of the other GCC countries was 12,878 in 2015, up from 2,800 in 2006, an increase of 360 percent.
The number of GCC citizens in Saudi Arabia’s social insurance system was 4,226. The UAE came in the second place at 3,057.

