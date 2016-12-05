  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

Carlos Zapata, Peru's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Tariq Yousef Dowidar, area general manager of InterContinental Hotels Group, cut ribbon to mark the opening of Peru Culture Festival on Sunday in Riyadh. (AN photo)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Peru, a South American nation with a high human development index, are working on a comprehensive framework agreement to boost cooperation in all sectors following the opening of the Saudi Embassy in the Peruvian capital Lima last year.
The proposed accord will cover economy, trade, investment, culture and other areas of cooperation.
“Negotiations for this framework agreement are about to be completed soon,” said Carlos Zapata, Peruvian ambassador, here on Sunday. “The accord is expected to be signed sometime next year,” said Zapata, adding that the goal is to further strengthen bilateral relations, as well as to ensure more “cultural closeness.”
The Peruvian envoy was speaking after formally opening a cultural festival at the local InterContinental Hotel here.
Referring to the exchange of visits of top Saudi and Peruvian officials, the ambassador said that “the visit of a business delegation from Lima to the Kingdom is in the cards.” He pointed out that Peru opened its embassy in Riyadh in 2012. Peru and Saudi Arabia still face a huge task in building relations, but the two countries seek to work on all avenues for improving and strengthening cooperation, he added.
Zapata cited the case of Saudi entrepreneur Adnan Kayal, who has opened seven Peruvian restaurants in Jeddah, to drive home his point that cultural relations can be promoted by anyone. Kayal, who studied in the United States where he developed a taste and love for Peruvian cuisine, has announced plans to open five more restaurants in Jeddah and Riyadh in the near future.
Peruvian dishes will be served at the hotel’s Bustan Restaurant as part of the week-long festival, which will conclude on Dec 10. Lima was awarded the title of the “World’s Best Gastronomy Capital” for three consecutive years.
The Peru cultural fest at the InterContinental also includes a ladies’ workshop, which will teach female Saudi chefs and entrepreneurs about advantages and wonderful properties of the “quinoa” grains, and how to prepare Peruvian dishes. The hotel manager said that the hotel has lined up several cultural events including food festivals during 2017.

