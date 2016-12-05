UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI: Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman’s visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“The visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Arab Emirates is a culmination of an extraordinary phase of an extraordinary relationship. These ties, which are considered a model to be emulated, are both true and traditional in nature, as well as well-studied and informed,” reported Al-Khaleej.

“The exchange of visits between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are ongoing on various levels,” the paper reported, noting that such visits continue at Arab and international political forums, where the unified voice and position of both countries regarding the defense of Arab legitimacy and territory, stability and security is evident.

The story described political and military cooperation between both countries as having “peaked” in recent years due to the determination and firmness of both leaders to ensure the triumph of Arabism, stability and freedom in the face of aggressors, terrorism and interventionists in regional and Arab affairs.

The importance of the king’s visit is also rooted in its timing, as it comes before the Gulf summit in Manama, as well as amidst dramatic transformations in Europe, America and other countries around the world, the report continued. Despite such changes, however, both countries stand united on most issues, including Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, as well as other global developments.

Other editorials and news reports also praised and welcomed the visit of the Saudi king to the UAE, highlighting the extensive diplomatic relations and relationship between the two countries. Reports also highlighted the unique achievements of the Arab coalition in the face of terrorism and threats to Arab countries in the region and praised the support of the coalition given to Yemeni and Popular Resistance Forces.