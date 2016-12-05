  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

Middle-East

UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

Arab News |

ABU DHABI: Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman’s visit to the United Arab Emirates.
“The visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Arab Emirates is a culmination of an extraordinary phase of an extraordinary relationship. These ties, which are considered a model to be emulated, are both true and traditional in nature, as well as well-studied and informed,” reported Al-Khaleej.
“The exchange of visits between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are ongoing on various levels,” the paper reported, noting that such visits continue at Arab and international political forums, where the unified voice and position of both countries regarding the defense of Arab legitimacy and territory, stability and security is evident.
The story described political and military cooperation between both countries as having “peaked” in recent years due to the determination and firmness of both leaders to ensure the triumph of Arabism, stability and freedom in the face of aggressors, terrorism and interventionists in regional and Arab affairs.
The importance of the king’s visit is also rooted in its timing, as it comes before the Gulf summit in Manama, as well as amidst dramatic transformations in Europe, America and other countries around the world, the report continued. Despite such changes, however, both countries stand united on most issues, including Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, as well as other global developments.
Other editorials and news reports also praised and welcomed the visit of the Saudi king to the UAE, highlighting the extensive diplomatic relations and relationship between the two countries. Reports also highlighted the unique achievements of the Arab coalition in the face of terrorism and threats to Arab countries in the region and praised the support of the coalition given to Yemeni and Popular Resistance Forces.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

RIYADH Prominent academics dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of...

Assad forces tell opposition: Leave or die

ALEPPO BEIRUT President Bashar Assad s forces say it is offering fighters in besieged eastern...

Arab experts discuss human trafficking in Muscat

MUSCAT Arab experts met to discuss the phenomenon of human trafficking exacerbated by the...

Five Gazans killed in ‘flooded’ tunnel to Egypt

GAZA CITY Five Palestinians have been killed in incidents in tunnels in the Gaza Strip officials...

New controversy hits Israel sub deal over Iran link

JERUSALEM Israel was embroiled in fresh controversy on Sunday over its purchase of submarines...

Suspected Russian raids kill 46 across Syria’s Idlib: monitor

BEIRUT Lebanon At least 46 people were killed in suspected Russian air strikes on several areas...

First buses take Aleppo residents back to abandoned homes

ALEPPO Syria For much of the past four years taking a bus between the two sides of Syria s...

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

JEDDAH Last year historical relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates UAE...

Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

ABU DHABI The historic visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab...

KSA: Huge boost to Saudi-UAE relations expected in King Salman’s visit

ABU DHABI Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al Bishr said Saturday that the...

Yemen forces prepare assault on Houthis near key strait

ADEN Yemeni government forces have sent reinforcements to the Red Sea coast to drive Iran backed...

Aleppo fall will not end war: Mogherini

ROME BEIRUT European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is convinced the fall of...

Egypt court strikes down part of protest law

CAIRO Egypt s top court has struck down part of a law that allowed the Interior Ministry to ban...

Around Arab News

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...

A JASTA fix

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham proposed Wednesday to amend the Justice Against Sponsors...

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

RIYADH Prominent academics dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of...

UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

RIYADH Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015...

10-year-old boy to be issued tour guide license

JEDDAH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Social media rumormongers warned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Culture and Information has warned of tough legal action against media...

Liverpool stunned; Baines frustrates United

LONDON Liverpool s title challenge suffered a stunning setback as they conceded three goals in...

Smith’s record century helps Aussies beat Kiwis by 68 runs

SYDNEY Steve Smith posted the highest score ever in a limited overs international at the Sydney...

Assad forces tell opposition: Leave or die

ALEPPO BEIRUT President Bashar Assad s forces say it is offering fighters in besieged eastern...

Arab experts discuss human trafficking in Muscat

MUSCAT Arab experts met to discuss the phenomenon of human trafficking exacerbated by the...