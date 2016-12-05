  • Search form

Middle-East

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN & SHARIF TAHA |

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on December 4, 2016 shows Saudi King Salman (C) talking to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R, as UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum looks on during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)

RIYADH: Prominent academics, dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries would bolster peace and security in the region.
King Salman, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates, is also slated to visit Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar during this tour.
“The GCC is an important organization and Saudi Arabia has been playing an active and constructive role in bringing the region together and promoting cooperation among the member states for the stability, peace and economic development of the Gulf and the welfare of its people,” Pakistani Ambassador Manzoor Ul Haq said here.
Haq described the king's visit as an important development in the region. “The peace and prosperity in the Gulf will not only benefit the region but also the world at large,” he added.
Bangladesh Ambassador Golam Moshi said the king’s visit will not only stabilize peace and security in the region, but also reassert the leadership of the Kingdom in the region.
Stable peace and security in the region will raise the confidence of world's Muslims in Saudi Arabia’s leadership of the Islamic world, Moshi noted.
Speaking to local media, Ibrahim Al-Nuhas, professor of political science at King Saud University, said the king’s visit is a message to the people of the region at a time when economic development remains a matter of concern.
“The other message the king wants to convey to the whole world is that the bond that brings the GCC countries together is working for the interests of the GCC’s security and stability in the face of all regional and international challenges, including threats from terrorist groups.”
Political analyst Ali Al-Khashaiban said that in addition to issues related to Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, the visit will also explore several other political and security issues.
“The visit embodies the spirit of fraternity and cooperation between the GCC countries,” he said, adding that the invitation of King Salman to the GCC countries reflects the leading role Saudi Arabia plays in regional and international arenas.
Rector of the Islamic University Hatim Al-Marzouqi said that since its unification by King Abdulaziz, the Kingdom has built its relations with Muslims and Arabs on deeply rooted and clear-cut policies based on unifying ranks and enhancing cooperation that serves common interests.
The king’s visit to the GCC countries emanates from the predominant role played by the Kingdom in their development, particularity in light of the recent political, security and economic challenges.
Since he ascended the throne, King Salman has been working to strengthen Arab and Islamic ranks and restore justice and peace in the region.

