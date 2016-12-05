King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March staged in Abu Dhabi as part of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2016.

A happy and smiling King Salman was accompanied by UAE Vice President and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Senior officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia were also in attendance at the Union March. It was organized by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to celebrate the 45th National Day of the UAE.

Colorfully-attired tribesmen from across the Emirates took part in the ceremony. They expressed pride in their nation and praised the country’s 45-year-long history. The UAE’s march toward development and welfare, they said, would proceed through the solidarity and unity of the Emirati people.

Several Emiratis presented traditional folk performances amid cheering and jubilation.

The Union March reflected the diversity and multiculturalism of the UAE. The participants pledged their patriotism to their nation and expressed pride in their traditions. They said these traditions were based on true values such as solidarity, cooperation and dignity.

Welcoming the important guest, King Salman, an Emirati poet, Jomaa Al-Ghowais, read a poem entitled, “Salman.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed praised the performances of the participants which, they said, reflected the national spirit and cultural diversity of the citizenry.

They also stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, was proud of its citizens who did their best to serve their nation.

The two Emirati officials said the UAE integrated heritage, customs and traditions in its vision for the future, which would achieve “development, excellence and creativity in all fields, while preserving the identity of the UAE and its loyal people.”

The celebration witnessed a march by several UAE tribes, preceded by Saudi and UAE flags that were accompanied by songs and folk performances. Also on display was a horse and camel parade, with skillful riding exercises performed by Emirati horsemen.