  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

Middle-East

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ARAB NEWS |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman performs a celebratory traditional dance wave as he was greeted by UAE leaders and traditional dancers representing Emirati tribes in Abu Dhabi. The king is scheduled to visit Qatar and Bahrain next.

ABU DHABI: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March staged in Abu Dhabi as part of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2016.
A happy and smiling King Salman was accompanied by UAE Vice President and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Senior officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia were also in attendance at the Union March. It was organized by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to celebrate the 45th National Day of the UAE.
Colorfully-attired tribesmen from across the Emirates took part in the ceremony. They expressed pride in their nation and praised the country’s 45-year-long history. The UAE’s march toward development and welfare, they said, would proceed through the solidarity and unity of the Emirati people.
Several Emiratis presented traditional folk performances amid cheering and jubilation.
The Union March reflected the diversity and multiculturalism of the UAE. The participants pledged their patriotism to their nation and expressed pride in their traditions. They said these traditions were based on true values such as solidarity, cooperation and dignity.
Welcoming the important guest, King Salman, an Emirati poet, Jomaa Al-Ghowais, read a poem entitled, “Salman.”
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed praised the performances of the participants which, they said, reflected the national spirit and cultural diversity of the citizenry.
They also stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, was proud of its citizens who did their best to serve their nation.
The two Emirati officials said the UAE integrated heritage, customs and traditions in its vision for the future, which would achieve “development, excellence and creativity in all fields, while preserving the identity of the UAE and its loyal people.”
The celebration witnessed a march by several UAE tribes, preceded by Saudi and UAE flags that were accompanied by songs and folk performances. Also on display was a horse and camel parade, with skillful riding exercises performed by Emirati horsemen.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

RIYADH Prominent academics dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of...

UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Assad forces tell opposition: Leave or die

ALEPPO BEIRUT President Bashar Assad s forces say it is offering fighters in besieged eastern...

Arab experts discuss human trafficking in Muscat

MUSCAT Arab experts met to discuss the phenomenon of human trafficking exacerbated by the...

Five Gazans killed in ‘flooded’ tunnel to Egypt

GAZA CITY Five Palestinians have been killed in incidents in tunnels in the Gaza Strip officials...

New controversy hits Israel sub deal over Iran link

JERUSALEM Israel was embroiled in fresh controversy on Sunday over its purchase of submarines...

Suspected Russian raids kill 46 across Syria’s Idlib: monitor

BEIRUT Lebanon At least 46 people were killed in suspected Russian air strikes on several areas...

First buses take Aleppo residents back to abandoned homes

ALEPPO Syria For much of the past four years taking a bus between the two sides of Syria s...

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

JEDDAH Last year historical relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates UAE...

Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

ABU DHABI The historic visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab...

KSA: Huge boost to Saudi-UAE relations expected in King Salman’s visit

ABU DHABI Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al Bishr said Saturday that the...

Yemen forces prepare assault on Houthis near key strait

ADEN Yemeni government forces have sent reinforcements to the Red Sea coast to drive Iran backed...

Aleppo fall will not end war: Mogherini

ROME BEIRUT European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is convinced the fall of...

Egypt court strikes down part of protest law

CAIRO Egypt s top court has struck down part of a law that allowed the Interior Ministry to ban...

Around Arab News

11 dead, 75 injured in Pakistan hotel fire

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn fire at a hotel in Pakistan s largest city of Karachi on Monday...

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...

A JASTA fix

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham proposed Wednesday to amend the Justice Against Sponsors...

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

RIYADH Prominent academics dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of...

UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

RIYADH Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015...

10-year-old boy to be issued tour guide license

JEDDAH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Social media rumormongers warned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Culture and Information has warned of tough legal action against media...

Liverpool stunned; Baines frustrates United

LONDON Liverpool s title challenge suffered a stunning setback as they conceded three goals in...

Smith’s record century helps Aussies beat Kiwis by 68 runs

SYDNEY Steve Smith posted the highest score ever in a limited overs international at the Sydney...

Assad forces tell opposition: Leave or die

ALEPPO BEIRUT President Bashar Assad s forces say it is offering fighters in besieged eastern...