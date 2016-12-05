  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

Saudi Arabia

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

ARAB NEWS |

A Syrian man extinguishes fire in a building following an air strike on the village of Maaret Al-Numan, in the country’s northern province of Idlib, on Sunday. (AFP)

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of Syria. Fierce fighting in Aleppo and the province of Idlib has claimed the lives of more than 40 civilians, including 3 children, on Sunday. This has led to international condemnations of the Syrian regime.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, the UAE and Turkey, has backed the international call for a special UN session on the situation of Syria, according to an SPA report.
In a joint statement issued on Saturday evening, the permanent representatives of the four countries to the United Nations have justified the convening of an emergency special session of the General Assembly, given the “terrifying conditions in Syria.”
They welcomed “the letter of the permanent representatives of Canada, Costa Rica, Japan, the Netherlands and Togo to the United Nations,” in which they have called to and on behalf of 74 UN member states to hold a formal plenary session of the UN General Assembly on the situation in Syria under item 31.
Supporting the move, the statement said, “The letter addressed to the President of the UN General Assembly is commendable, and we believe that the UN General Assembly has responsibilities (that) should be carried out with respect to the preservation of international peace and security.”
The statement pointed out that “Convening an emergency special session will highlight an emergency situation, which deserves special concern from the UN General Assembly.”
No victory for Assad, Putin
As the advance of President Bashar Assad’s forces has sparked international outrage, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday rebuked Damascus and said the Syrian regime’s advances in war-torn east Aleppo do not represent a “victory for Assad” or his Russian ally Vladimir Putin.
“I really think that it’s a mistake to think whatever happens in Aleppo and other areas of rebel-held Syria could amount to a victory for Assad or for Putin,” Johnson told the BBC.
Asked if the gains could represent a win for Assad, Johnson replied: “Winning, what is he going to win?
“It’s impossible to imagine that the people of Syria, millions of them, are going to be reconciled to an Assad-led regime.
“There are millions of Syrians who won’t accept that outcome, who will continue to fight, so the best outcome is for President (Vladimir) Putin and the puppets that he supports to get to the negotiating table and do a deal that moves Syria away from the Assad regime.”
The government has recaptured around 60 percent of eastern parts of Aleppo that opposition forces seized in mid-2012, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

RIYADH Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015...

10-year-old boy to be issued tour guide license

JEDDAH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Social media rumormongers warned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Culture and Information has warned of tough legal action against media...

Saudi central bank announces change in name

JEDDAH The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency announced on Sunday that its name has been changed to...

Saudi media team visits Sky News TV Channel

ABU DHABI A media delegation accompanying Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on his...

1,000 volunteers to promote Vision 2030

RIYADH A team of 1 000 volunteers was inducted at the inauguration of the forum on Developing the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo going to China

RIYADH The Roads of Arabia expo that was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

King starts Gulf tour with UAE visit

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday kick...

Saudi labor minister changed; top religious body, Shoura reshuffled

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has replaced the Saudi labor minister and...

Conference considers ways to protect endangered cultural heritage

JEDDAH An international conference on Safeguarding Endangered Cultural Heritage was launched in...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 8 agreements to promote business

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed eight agreements in Istanbul in the presence of...

Siemens to train Saudi techies, business grads

RIYADH The German Embassy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC recently...

KSrelief builds 300 housing units for Yemenis in Djibouti

RIYADH Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and...

‘Qaderoon’ works for integration of disabled into workforce

JEDDAH The world will observe the World Disability Day on Saturday Each year Dec 3 has been...

KSA has one of the highest rates of spinal cord injuries from traffic accidents

JEDDAH Yasser Al Mahmoud a specialist doctor at the rehabilitation hospital at King Fahd Medical...

Around Arab News

11 dead, 75 injured in Pakistan hotel fire

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn fire at a hotel in Pakistan s largest city of Karachi on Monday...

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...

A JASTA fix

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham proposed Wednesday to amend the Justice Against Sponsors...

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

RIYADH Prominent academics dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of...

UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

RIYADH Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015...

10-year-old boy to be issued tour guide license

JEDDAH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Social media rumormongers warned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Culture and Information has warned of tough legal action against media...

Liverpool stunned; Baines frustrates United

LONDON Liverpool s title challenge suffered a stunning setback as they conceded three goals in...

Smith’s record century helps Aussies beat Kiwis by 68 runs

SYDNEY Steve Smith posted the highest score ever in a limited overs international at the Sydney...

Assad forces tell opposition: Leave or die

ALEPPO BEIRUT President Bashar Assad s forces say it is offering fighters in besieged eastern...