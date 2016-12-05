  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 11 dead, 75 injured in Pakistan hotel fire

World

11 dead, 75 injured in Pakistan hotel fire

Agence France Presse |

Pakistani volunteers help a foreigner to escape following a fire at a hotel in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)

KARACHI, Pakistan: A pre-dawn fire at a hotel in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi on Monday killed at least 11 people and wounded 75 others, police and a doctor said.
Among the dead were four women while the injured included some foreigners.
“We have received 11 dead bodies and 75 injured, four women were among the dead,” Semi Jamali, a doctor at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital, told AFP.
Most of the victims had suffered from smoke inhalation or suffocated, Jamali said.
Some people were injured after jumping from windows to escape the blaze.
Police Senior Superintendent Saqib Memon said the cause of the fire in the Regent Plaza Hotel was not clear and an investigation had been launched.
Memon confirmed the death toll and said it took three hours for the fire to be brought under control.
Building fires in Pakistan are often caused by faulty wiring or electrical short-circuits.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

’Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic back in court as trial nears end

THE HAGUE Netherlands Former Serb military commander Ratko Mladic once dubbed The Butcher of...

Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson — SVT

STOCKHOLM A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism crimes following an October arson...

US judge orders Michigan recount to begin at noon Monday

DETROIT Michigan must begin its presidential recount at noon Monday a federal judge ruled in a...

US man nabbed after threatening NYPD Muslim cop and her son

NEW YORK Police are investigating a possible bias incident in which an off duty New York City...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...

Ex-general Petraeus says he’s ready to be top US diplomat

WASHINGTON David Petraeus the army ex general who resigned in disgrace as head of the CIA said...

Austria far-right concedes defeat in presidential race

VIENNA Austria s Freedom Party conceded defeat Sunday in its bid to elect Europe s first far...

Politician, 2 reporters killed in Finland shooting

HELSINKI A gunman killed a local town councilor and two journalists all women in an apparent...

Fidel Castro laid to rest after 9 days of mourning

SANTIAGO DE CUBA Cuba Fidel Castro s ashes were buried alongside national heroes in the cradle of...

Philippine vice president quits cabinet, claims plot to oust her

MANILA Philippines Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announced Sunday she would quit...

Afghanistan’s president slams Pakistan for ‘undeclared war’

NEW DELHI Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan Sunday of waging an undeclared war and...

Trump’s call inspires hope in Taiwan, concern in Beijing

TAIPEI Taiwan With a 10 minute phone call and two tweets Donald Trump inspired banner headlines...

US Green Party's Stein switches tactics in Pennsylvania recount drive

WASHINGTON Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein switched tactics in her campaign...

Uzbekistan votes to elect second ever president

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan went to the polls on Sunday to elect a successor to the late...

US woman alleges gang-rape in Indian capital

NEW DELHI India A US woman has told police she was gang raped at a top hotel in the Indian...

Around Arab News

Russia: Opposition fighters who refuse to leave Aleppo to be treated as terrorists

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he was confident Moscow and...

Tunisia sells ex-president's plane to Turkish Airlines

TUNIS Tunisia has sold the presidential plane used by toppled leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to...

’Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic back in court as trial nears end

THE HAGUE Netherlands Former Serb military commander Ratko Mladic once dubbed The Butcher of...

Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson — SVT

STOCKHOLM A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism crimes following an October arson...

China stocks tumble as top regulator warns against 'barbaric' buyouts

HONG KONG SHANGHAI China s blue chip index fell the most in six months on Monday the top...

Death toll in Idlib air strikes rises to 73

BEIRUT Lebanon Air strikes killed at least 73 people in rebel held Idlib province on Sunday a...

US judge orders Michigan recount to begin at noon Monday

DETROIT Michigan must begin its presidential recount at noon Monday a federal judge ruled in a...

US man nabbed after threatening NYPD Muslim cop and her son

NEW YORK Police are investigating a possible bias incident in which an off duty New York City...

UN to vote on Aleppo cease-fire resolution: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution demanding a temporary...

11 dead, 75 injured in Pakistan hotel fire

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn fire at a hotel in Pakistan s largest city of Karachi on Monday...

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...

A JASTA fix

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham proposed Wednesday to amend the Justice Against Sponsors...