Last updated: 7 min ago

  Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson — SVT

World

Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson — SVT

Reuters |

This 2015 file photo shows a police patrol outside a mosque in Uppsala, Sweden, to investigate a complaint of hate crime after unidentified suspects scrawled a racist slogan across the door of the building. A suspect in one of the latest mosque attack in Sweden was apprehended on Monday. (Reuters file photo)

STOCKHOLM: A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism crimes following an October arson attack on a mosque in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, local media reported on Monday.
The man, in his thirties who was not identified, was arrested on Saturday and is suspected of setting fire to a local mosque in Malmo on October 11, Swedish Television reported.
The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although authorities have been skeptical about that claim.
“The only thing I can say is that he denies involvement,” the man’s defender Lars Edman told SVT. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

