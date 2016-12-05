Tunisia sells ex-president's plane to Turkish Airlines

TUNIS: A plane originally intended for Tunisia’s former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has been sold to Turkish Airlines, Tunisair said Sunday.

The Turkish firm bought the Airbus A340 for 181 million dinars ($78 million), Tunisair spokeswoman Amal Bourguiba said, without giving a date for the sale.

The A340 had arrived in the French airport of Bordeaux in the autumn of 2010 to be equipped for Ben Ali’s use. According to French daily Sud-Ouest, Ben Ali only used the plane once to test it before it was outfitted.

Tunisair put the plane on the market in January 2012, saying it had been outfitted with a living room and bedroom “to suit the travel needs of a head of state.”