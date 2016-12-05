Tunisia sells ex-president's plane to Turkish Airlines

  • Search form

Agence France Presse

Tunisia's investment and international cooperation minister Fadhel Abdelkefi speaks during an interview on November 7, 2016, in Tunis. Tunisia has sold the presidential plane used by toppled leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to Turkish Airlines (Turk Hava Yollari) for 181 million dinars ($78 million) to raise funds. (AFP / FETHI BELAID)

TUNIS: A plane originally intended for Tunisia’s former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has been sold to Turkish Airlines, Tunisair said Sunday.
The Turkish firm bought the Airbus A340 for 181 million dinars ($78 million), Tunisair spokeswoman Amal Bourguiba said, without giving a date for the sale.
The A340 had arrived in the French airport of Bordeaux in the autumn of 2010 to be equipped for Ben Ali’s use. According to French daily Sud-Ouest, Ben Ali only used the plane once to test it before it was outfitted.
Tunisair put the plane on the market in January 2012, saying it had been outfitted with a living room and bedroom “to suit the travel needs of a head of state.”

