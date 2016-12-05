  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Abuse scandal is global problem says Trust

Sports

Abuse scandal is global problem says Trust

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Former footballers and victims of abuse Steve Walters, left, and Andy Woodward, center, speak during a press conference at the launch of The Offside Trust in Manchester on Monday. (AFP)

MANCHESTER: An independent body set up by former footballers to help victims of child abuse in the sport claimed the issue is a “global” problem as they urged clubs to support the fight for justice.
The Offside Trust was launched in Manchester on Monday and will work separately from the Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association to support victims of abuse.
It was formed by Andy Woodward, Steve Walters and Chris Unsworth who all suffered sexual abuse while they were youth team players.
A fortnight ago Woodward, 43, waived his anonymity to reveal he was abused at Crewe by coach, scout and serial paedophile Barry Bennell in the 1980s.
Since Woodward came forward the FA have launched an enquiry while 18 police forces in the UK have begun investigations.
A special hotline setup by The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) received 860 calls in the space of a week, with allegations spanning four decades.
Woodward claimed at a press conference at Offside Trust’s launch that there are likely to be victims of sexual abuse all around the world.
“This isn’t just in this country. It’s global,” Woodward said. “I personally know in the United States there are certain things which have potentially happened there.
“It’s just about reaching out to everyone and reaching out to the global side of things.”
So far 20 former players have spoken out about abuse while in excess of 50 different clubs in the UK have been linked to claims of abuse.
FA chairman Greg Clarke recently acknowledged that the scandal is one of the biggest crises that the governing body has faced.
Woodward admitted he did not know if there had been attempts to hush up cases of sexual abuse but hoped the newly formed body will be able to assist with therapy for victims.
“We want to fight for justice. We want justice, we all went through a terrible ordeal,” he said.
“We want justice and reform, move forward so we can protect those children suffering in all walks of life, not just football, we want to protect them.
“My vision is to get together as a group and have group therapy to talk this out. I think when we have spoken in little groups we have felt so much better talking it though and not feeling like we are on our own.”
On Sunday, Chelsea “apologized profusely” to Gary Johnson, who was sexually abused at the club in the 1970s.
In a statement the club said Johnson had “suffered unacceptably” while a youth team player.
However, Walters revealed that neither he nor Woodward have been contacted by Crewe since they decided to come forward.
“We’ve not even had an apology from the football club we were at. Which is in our opinion disgusting and upsetting,” Walters said.
“Fair play to Chelsea, it is too little, too late, but they have put their apology out there in a sincere manner. Crewe, there’s been nothing. Head in the sand. Let us suffer all our lives.
“There’s so many more. I’m getting phone calls every day off players who I’ve grown up with, there are so many. You won’t believe how many are still to come out, honestly.”
Edward Smethurst, the managing director of Prosperity Law, whose firm is supporting the Offside Trust on a pro bono basis, claimed there are still individuals in the game who need further investigation.
When asked by reporters about a former youth coach from a leading club who remained in the game until recently despite warnings about his behavior, Smethurst said: “It’s not a surprise.
“There are other individuals within the game, past and present, against whom further action could be taken.
“There are absolutely people, involved in the game today, who victims have spoken to me about. I can’t comment until further investigation, but they certainly need further investigation.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Former FIFA President Blatter loses appeal against ban

LAUSANNE Switzerland Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has lost his appeal against a six year...

Blatter suffers one last defeat over FIFA misconduct

LAUSANNE Switzerland Sport s highest court on Monday rejected the appeal of former FIFA president...

Liverpool stunned; Baines frustrates United

LONDON Liverpool s title challenge suffered a stunning setback as they conceded three goals in...

Smith’s record century helps Aussies beat Kiwis by 68 runs

SYDNEY Steve Smith posted the highest score ever in a limited overs international at the Sydney...

A brief run by Tiger, and now everyone chasing Matsuyama

NASSAU Bahamas Tiger Woods started with brief run at the lead Hideki Matsuyama ended Saturday on...

American Varner posts breakthrough win in Australian PGA

GOLD COAST Australia American Harold Varner III claimed his first professional victory at the...

Curry, Warriors eclipse Suns

OAKLAND California Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 31 points in the third quarter and the Golden...

India’s Kumar clinches Panasonic Open India title

NEW DELHI India s Mukesh Kumar fired a crucial birdie on the 15th hole to set up his first Asian...

Epic comeback buoys Penn State’s final 4 hopes

INDIANAPOLIS As Penn State s band played and Lucas Oil Stadium rocked thousands of fans clad in...

Johnson, Stewart, Earnhardt honored as NASCAR closes 2016

LAS VEGAS Jimmie Johnson called winning a record tying seventh NASCAR Sprint Cup title insane...

Columbus digs deep to beat Smith and Coyotes

PHOENIX The Columbus Blue Jackets led 13 seconds in and then poured on a flurry of shots and...

Qatar’s Saleh Al Kaabi scores come-from-behind victory in 2nd Annual SGF Open Golf Championship

RIYADH Qatar national team standout Saleh Al Kaabi played near flawless golf in the round that...

Dortmund routs Gladbach in Real warm-up

BERLIN Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and Marco Reus provided three assists as Borussia...

Ramos rescues Real in El Clasico stalemate

BARCELONA Sergio Ramos s stoppage time equalizer maintained Real Madrid s six point lead at the...

Chelsea rocks title rivals City; Sunderland off the bottom

LONDON Chelsea cemented their position on top of the Premier League with a 3 1 victory at title...

Bolt is IAAF athlete of year; Ayana wins women’s award

MONACO Usain Bolt is track and field s male athlete of the year winning the award from the sport...

Around Arab News

Abuse scandal is global problem says Trust

MANCHESTER An independent body set up by former footballers to help victims of child abuse in the...

Former FIFA President Blatter loses appeal against ban

LAUSANNE Switzerland Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has lost his appeal against a six year...

Yemeni President Hadi would only give way to an ‘elected’ leader

ADEN Yemen Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi would cede power only to an elected leader...

MH370 relatives in Madagascar to hunt for clues

ANTANANARIVO Madgascar Relatives of missing MH370 passengers launched their own campaign to...

Vietnam punishes editors over fishy toxic fish sauce story

HANOI Vietnam on Monday punished two editors of a major newspaper which had earlier been fined...

Daesh names new spokesman, threatens attacks on Turkish embassies

CAIRO Egypt The Daesh group introduced a new media spokesman on Monday three months after the...

Over 100 psychiatric patients escape as Kenya doctors go on strike

NAIROBI Kenya More than 100 patients escaped from Kenya s only psychiatric hospital on Monday as...

12 dead, 75 injured as blaze hits Pakistan hotel with 'no fire safety system'

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn inferno at a four star hotel in Pakistan s southern city of Karachi...

Blatter suffers one last defeat over FIFA misconduct

LAUSANNE Switzerland Sport s highest court on Monday rejected the appeal of former FIFA president...

Indian state tense as popular leader falls critically ill

CHENNAI India Scuffles broke out Monday outside the hospital where one of India s most popular...

Italy’s Renzi to resign after referendum rout

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is set to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing...

UK Supreme Court begins hearings on Brexit challenge

LONDON Britain s Supreme Court began a historic hearing Monday to decide whether parliament has...

Libya pro-government forces say seize Sirte from Daesh

TRIPOLI Libya Libyan loyalist forces have seized full control of the coastal city of Sirte from...

Tunisia sells ex-president's plane to Turkish Airlines

TUNIS A plane originally intended for Tunisia s former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has been...

Russia: Opposition fighters who refuse to leave Aleppo to be treated as terrorists

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he was confident Moscow and...

’Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic back in court as trial nears end

THE HAGUE Netherlands Former Serb military commander Ratko Mladic once dubbed The Butcher of...