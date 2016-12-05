  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • More than 1,000 boat migrants rescued, 16 bodies found

World

More than 1,000 boat migrants rescued, 16 bodies found

Reuters |

Rescue workers carry a bag containing the body of a migrant after it was recovered on a beach in the coastal town of Tajoura, east of Tripoli, Libya on December 4, 2016. (REUTERS/Hani Amara)

ROME: More than 1,000 migrants were plucked from overcrowded boats and 16 bodies were recovered in the past two days, Italy’s coast guard said on Monday, adding to the already record number of arrivals this year.
Coast Guard ships recovered some 800 migrants from nine different vessels on Sunday, the coastal service said, and coordinated the rescue of another 230 boat migrants on Monday.
As of Dec. 1, Italy had taken in more than 173,000 boat migrants this year, beating the previous record of 170,000 set in 2014. In all, about a half million have come in the past three years.
Italy has borne the brunt of new arrivals since the implementation in March of an agreement between the European Union and Turkey to curb the flow of migrants sailing for Greece.
The influx is putting the country’s asylum process and legal system under increasing pressure.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi had threatened to veto the European Union’s budget to force partners to take in a greater share of asylum seekers, but he was due to resign on Monday after losing a referendum on constitutional reform on Sunday by a landslide.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

MH370 relatives in Madagascar to hunt for clues

ANTANANARIVO Madgascar Relatives of missing MH370 passengers launched their own campaign to...

Over 100 psychiatric patients escape as Kenya doctors go on strike

NAIROBI Kenya More than 100 patients escaped from Kenya s only psychiatric hospital on Monday as...

12 dead, 75 injured as blaze hits Pakistan hotel with 'no fire safety system'

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn inferno at a four star hotel in Pakistan s southern city of Karachi...

Indian state tense as popular leader falls critically ill

CHENNAI India Scuffles broke out Monday outside the hospital where one of India s most popular...

Italy’s Renzi to resign after referendum rout

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is set to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing...

UK Supreme Court begins hearings on Brexit challenge

LONDON Britain s Supreme Court began a historic hearing Monday to decide whether parliament has...

’Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic back in court as trial nears end

THE HAGUE Netherlands Former Serb military commander Ratko Mladic once dubbed The Butcher of...

Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson — SVT

STOCKHOLM A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism crimes following an October arson...

US judge orders Michigan recount to begin at noon Monday

DETROIT Michigan must begin its presidential recount at noon Monday a federal judge ruled in a...

US man nabbed after threatening NYPD Muslim cop and her son

NEW YORK Police are investigating a possible bias incident in which an off duty New York City...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...

Ex-general Petraeus says he’s ready to be top US diplomat

WASHINGTON David Petraeus the army ex general who resigned in disgrace as head of the CIA said...

Austria far-right concedes defeat in presidential race

VIENNA Austria s Freedom Party conceded defeat Sunday in its bid to elect Europe s first far...

Politician, 2 reporters killed in Finland shooting

HELSINKI A gunman killed a local town councilor and two journalists all women in an apparent...

Fidel Castro laid to rest after 9 days of mourning

SANTIAGO DE CUBA Cuba Fidel Castro s ashes were buried alongside national heroes in the cradle of...

Around Arab News

More than 1,000 boat migrants rescued, 16 bodies found

ROME More than 1 000 migrants were plucked from overcrowded boats and 16 bodies were recovered in...

Abuse scandal is global problem says Trust

MANCHESTER An independent body set up by former footballers to help victims of child abuse in the...

Former FIFA President Blatter loses appeal against ban

LAUSANNE Switzerland Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has lost his appeal against a six year...

Yemeni President Hadi would only give way to an ‘elected’ leader

ADEN Yemen Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi would cede power only to an elected leader...

MH370 relatives in Madagascar to hunt for clues

ANTANANARIVO Madgascar Relatives of missing MH370 passengers launched their own campaign to...

Vietnam punishes editors over fishy toxic fish sauce story

HANOI Vietnam on Monday punished two editors of a major newspaper which had earlier been fined...

Daesh names new spokesman, threatens attacks on Turkish embassies

CAIRO Egypt The Daesh group introduced a new media spokesman on Monday three months after the...

Over 100 psychiatric patients escape as Kenya doctors go on strike

NAIROBI Kenya More than 100 patients escaped from Kenya s only psychiatric hospital on Monday as...

12 dead, 75 injured as blaze hits Pakistan hotel with 'no fire safety system'

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn inferno at a four star hotel in Pakistan s southern city of Karachi...

Blatter suffers one last defeat over FIFA misconduct

LAUSANNE Switzerland Sport s highest court on Monday rejected the appeal of former FIFA president...

Indian state tense as popular leader falls critically ill

CHENNAI India Scuffles broke out Monday outside the hospital where one of India s most popular...

Italy’s Renzi to resign after referendum rout

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is set to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing...

UK Supreme Court begins hearings on Brexit challenge

LONDON Britain s Supreme Court began a historic hearing Monday to decide whether parliament has...

Libya pro-government forces say seize Sirte from Daesh

TRIPOLI Libya Libyan loyalist forces have seized full control of the coastal city of Sirte from...

Tunisia sells ex-president's plane to Turkish Airlines

TUNIS A plane originally intended for Tunisia s former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has been...

Russia: Opposition fighters who refuse to leave Aleppo to be treated as terrorists

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he was confident Moscow and...