  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US pizzeria attack underscores fake news dangers

Media

US pizzeria attack underscores fake news dangers

AFP |

People walk on the sidewalk past the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in Washington, on Monday. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: An assault rifle-wielding gunman’s appearance at a Washington pizzeria that was falsely reported to house a pedophile ring has elevated worries over the unrelenting rise of fake news and malicious gossip on the Internet.
No one was injured when 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch strode into the Comet Ping Pong restaurant, packed with families on a Sunday afternoon, and fired off a round from his AR-15.
Police quickly arrested him, discovering two more weapons, and said he had told them he drove up from North Carolina to personally investigate “Pizza-gate” — the stories that Comet was a center for child abduction linked to defeated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and a top adviser.
But it raised to a new level the danger of the profusion of false news stories and rumors spread over the Internet and in social media, much of it aimed at fortifying the views of various political and social groups.
Welch’s intrusion and the constant online harassment of Comet and neighboring shops sent jitters through the tony Chevy Chase neighborhood of northwest Washington, where Vice President-elect Mike Pence recently rented a home.
“What happened today demonstrates that promoting false and reckless conspiracy theories comes with consequences,” Comet owner James Alefantis said in a statement Sunday.
“I hope that those involved in fanning these flames will take a moment to contemplate what happened here today, and stop promoting these falsehoods right away.”
Welch traveled to the capital even though the false story about Comet had been extensively debunked. It nevertheless survived and spread further on the Internet helped by news-like websites like Infowars, and Facebook posts and Twitter messages by people with huge audiences and significant political connections.
Rejecting the rebuttals about Comet, Infowars, popular with conspiracy theorists and the so-called alt-right ultra-conservative movement, continued to link Comet to child abduction rings, offering no evidence.
Michael G. Flynn, the son of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, named to be powerful national security adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, added support to that story in a tweet Sunday after the incident.
“Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it’ll remain a story,” he said. He also retweeted the comments of others promoting the fake stories about Comet.
The incident raised questions about Gen. Flynn himself. He had not commented publicly on Comet, but in early November he tied Clinton to pedophile rings in a tweet of his own.
“U decide — NYPD Blows Whistle on New Hillary Emails: Money Laundering, Sex Crimes w Children, etc...MUST READ!,” he wrote ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
On Welch’s Facebook page, he mixed “like” endorsements for a number of conservative Christian groups with similar “likes” for Infowars and its founder Alex Jones.
While fake news stories and deliberately falsified gossip has always been a part of US politics, experts say that the Internet has increased the speed and breadth by which they travel, and appears to make them more indelible.
“The details of what has become known as the ‘#PizzaGate’ conspiracy theory do not merit mentioning; the issue itself would be laughable were it not being driven from the fringes to the forefront by prominent figures associated with national security,” said an analysis from the Soufan Group, a private security consultant.
“Even after a real-world near-miss situation, the perpetuation of the conspiracy on a forum such as Twitter — which has clearly shown itself to be immune to facts — magnifies the impossibility of proving baseless allegations to be false.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

Ink clinches Qatar Airways magazine deal

The London headquartered publisher Ink says it has clinched a deal to produce Qatar Airways...

Nabila Ramdani honored as ‘Contrarian of the Year’

JEDDAH The French Algerian journalist Nabila Ramdani has won the Contrarian of the Year award for...

Kids online: Parents need to strike a balance

Parents in the digital age have some kind of a love hate relationship with social media Some of...

Popular online news site Doha News gets blocked in Qatar

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A popular independent online news outlet in the Gulf nation of Qatar...

New group aims to make Gulf advertising more ethical

LONDON A group has been set up to help promote responsible and ethical advertising in the Arabian...

National Geographic Abu Dhabi in push to make more local shows

LONDON National Geographic Abu Dhabi says it is increasing the amount of Middle East focused...

Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

After so many years on different social media platforms it is hard now to remember the first...

Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook owned Instagram ramped up the pressure on Snapchat recently adding...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON The BBC s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions...

How the wheels of social media changing minds in play

A lot of shifts and movements have taken place in the world of social media and how users are...

Ethiopia’s Internet crackdown hurts everyone

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia has never been an easy place to operate But a six month state of emergency...

South Korea rejects request by Google to use local mapping data

SEOUL South Korea rejected a request by Google to use local mapping data in the company s global...

Around Arab News

US pizzeria attack underscores fake news dangers

WASHINGTON An assault rifle wielding gunman s appearance at a Washington pizzeria that was...

King’s visit takes Saudi-Qatari ties to greater heights: Officials

DOHA The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Qatar on Monday shows the...

Qatari media see Riyadh, Doha devising joint vision

DOHA The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Doha on Monday was widely...

Cabinet commends OPEC efforts to stabilize market

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed...

Gulf summit to address regional challenges

RIYADH MANAMA The six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC summit will open in Bahrain on Tuesday...

Ink clinches Qatar Airways magazine deal

The London headquartered publisher Ink says it has clinched a deal to produce Qatar Airways...

Nabila Ramdani honored as ‘Contrarian of the Year’

JEDDAH The French Algerian journalist Nabila Ramdani has won the Contrarian of the Year award for...

Arab League seeks world action against Israeli occupation

CAIRO The Arab League has urged the international community and the Arab world to put an end to...

Iran N-deal participants should stick to pact, says China

BEIJING Iran s nuclear deal with six major powers should continue regardless of changes in the...

Libya loyalists take Sirte bastion from Daesh

TRIPOLI Forces loyal to Libya s UN backed government said Monday they had seized full control of...

Kids online: Parents need to strike a balance

Parents in the digital age have some kind of a love hate relationship with social media Some of...

Amazon testing cashier-free retail store

SAN FRANCISCO Amazon on Monday unveiled a new kind of retail store with no cashiers In the...

King Salman heads to Bahrain for GCC summit

DOHA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded a state visit to Qatar where he held...

Russia, China block UN demand for 7-day Aleppo truce

NEW YORK Russia and China on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have...

Syrian opposition rejects Aleppo exit as Assad forces advance

ALEPPO Russia said Monday it would hold talks with Washington on a total opposition withdrawal...

Girl safe, but her Twitter account on war disappears

LONDON The Twitter account of a seven year old Syrian girl who garnered followers worldwide with...