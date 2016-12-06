Qatari media see Riyadh, Doha devising joint vision

DOHA: The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Doha on Monday was widely covered by Qatari newspapers, which talked about Qatar and Saudi Arabia devising together a vision for the region’s future, one that will meet the needs and interests of the GCC people, and the Arab world in general, and ensure stability, well-being and prosperity.

This historic visit is welcomed by both political leaders and the people of Qatar, Al-Sharq reported, noting that the wise leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar are staunch supporters and protectors of security and stability in a region that is facing several challenges.

King Salman’s visit is also a testimony to the efforts to secure coordination and cooperation in different fields, said the paper, adding that the two leaders are expected to discuss means of bolstering relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Al-Watan said that “Doha and KSA are bound to hold bilateral talks during the visit at Gulf and Arab levels,” adding that “it would not be an exaggeration to say it is also important at global level.”

The paper highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in light of regional challenges, noting that the meeting of the two heads of state will open the door to more joint efforts and cooperation in various fields, as well as deepen ties among GCC countries.

“Saudi Arabia and Qatar are two pivotal countries, and talks between their leaders will be the focus of attention of the region and the world. The effective and influential roles of Riyadh and Doha in the international arena, as well as the awareness and involvement of the two countries, makes coordination, consultation and mutual visits inevitable so as to confront risks and challenges in a turbulent world,” wrote Al-Raya’s editor in chief in an op-ed piece.

"King Salman’s visit to Qatar highlights the natural and historical ties between the two countries and peoples; the brotherly bond between Saudi Arabia and Qatar continues to strengthen over time", the opinion piece said.

King Salman’s meeting with the emir of Qatar, and the coordination, consultation and similar opinions about numerous issues “give us full trust and confidence that the future will be brighter and more positive, not only for the peoples of the two countries, but for the people of the GCC as a whole,” it said.