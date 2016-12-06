  • Search form

Middle-East

King’s visit takes Saudi-Qatari ties to greater heights: Officials

ARAB NEWS |

DOHA: The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Qatar on Monday shows the keenness of the Saudi leader and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to further boost the excellent relations between the two countries and take them to greater heights.
The Saudi-Qatari ties are a model of cooperation and integration between two countries that share historical and deeply rooted bonds of love and brotherhood.
The relations have been based on continuous coordination on most issues of concern to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab region at large, particularly the situation in Syria, Yemen and the Palestinian cause, along with the need to arrive at a solution to the Libyan conflict based on the United Nations resolutions. The current visit of the king is a continuation of several other meetings the two leaders held this year, including the ones on the sidelines of GCC forums or during private visits. It is also part of the permanent communication between the two leaders, which reflect the depth of relations between the two countries.

Powerful cohesion
Speaker of the Qatari Shoura Council Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Khulaifi said the king’s visit emphasizes the powerful cohesion, integration, brotherhood and the strong ties between the two countries and peoples thanks to their religious, national and historical ties which bind them to a common destiny.
Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al-Khulaifi said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the king of firmness and determination, who has honored us with his historic visit to Qatar.”
He stressed the importance of this visit in light of circumstances in the region and taking into consideration Saudi Arabia’s political weight. The visit also comes within the framework of consultation and coordination of visions and positions between the leaderships of the two countries on all regional and international developments, he added.

Consolidation of ties
Qatar’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al-Thani described King Salman’s visit and his meeting with Sheikh Tamim as a "consolidation of the distinguished strong historic and fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.”
In a statement to QNA, the ambassador said the meeting opens vast prospects for joint action and cooperation in all areas, and emphasizes more cohesion and interdependence among GCC member states.
Trade and economic relations between Doha and Riyadh present an excellent model of the integration and strength of joint interests between the two countries, the ambassador said, expressing pleasure over the successful “Made in Qatar Exhibition 2016” organized by the Qatar Chamber for the first time in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the Qatari-Saudi Economic Forum.

Bonds of cooperation
Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Abdullah Al-Aifan said the visit realizes the hopes and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and strengthens the bonds of cooperation between the two countries, especially as it comes at a crucial time during which the region is facing several challenges.
Al-Aifan said that the close ties between the two countries and the wisdom of both King Salman Sheikh Tamim are the best guarantee for the success of the trip.
He stressed the depth of the relationship, which is old and well-established, built on strong pillars. Saudi-Qatari relations go beyond the common interests and bonds of neighborly relations, the ambassador said.

