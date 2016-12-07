  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • SAMA chief: Global growth of Islamic finance calls for top-class training

Business & Economy

SAMA chief: Global growth of Islamic finance calls for top-class training

Lulwa Shalhoub |

Ahmed Alkholifey, chairman of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, delivers his keynote speech at the World Islamic Banking Conference on Tuesday.

MANAMA: With the growing demand for Islamic finance around the world, including non-Muslim countries, the need for specially-educated professionals in the field becomes crucial. Islamic finance is estimated to have been growing globally at an annual rate of more than 10 percent.
“This growth suggested that Shariah-compliant banking has more to offer than simply being a way to serve the need of the 1.5 billion Muslims around the globe,” said Ahmed Alkholifey, chairman of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), in his keynote speech on the second day of the 23rd World Islamic Banking Conference.
He noted that the Islamic banking industry has grown significantly across the globe over the past two decades.
According to him, this Shariah-compliant banking showed a far higher level of resilience than conventional banking during the international financial crisis.
Non-Muslim countries such as China and Russia are increasingly becoming interested in adopting the system in order to develop their economy, the official added.
In March this year, the Russian city of Kazan became home to the first Islamic bank in Russia. As the demand increases internationally, a great need arises for hands-on educational and training programs.
“The fast-growing Islamic banking industry requires qualified and well trained people in many disciplines and at various levels. We urgently need to focus on that. More efforts need to be coordinated among regulators and banks in order to specify the areas where there is scarcity of human capital,” Alkholifey said.
As an attempt to tackle the lack of human capital in Islamic banking industry, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) attempts to educate and train individuals on the field providing degrees that combine theory and practice.
These degrees are accustomed to what the market requires.
“We have seen a spike in international students, especially from the GCC region, but our plans are to promote it internationally beyond the GCC in the next year as a distance-learning program. Currently it is a classroom training,” Mujtaba Khalid, head of the Islamic Finance Center at the BIBF, told Arab News.
Saudi bankers are among clients of the BIBF’s main training programs in addition to banks across the Gulf region.
“We provide training to most of the top banks in Saudi Arabia, such as NCB (the National Commercial Bank) and AlBilad Bank. They trust the quality of our training. Our non-profit body focuses on quality education,” Ahmed A. Hameed Al-Shaikh, deputy director of BIBF, told the Arab News.
Education provided at BIBF is tailored to cater to each group of students as needed. Students and trainees from non-Muslim countries that are interested in adopting Islamic finance in their financial system are initially taught basic facts about Islamic finance and the concept of Shariah-compliant banking services.
One of the most popular courses is Advanced Diploma in Islamic Finance (ADIF), which gives a general yet intensive overview of Islamic finance.
“We have an assessment center where we do training need analysis and see what the client wants and what the expected outcome is. Based on that, we come up with a proposal. So it depends on what your background is. If you have a prior background then we give you an advanced course. If you do not have any background, we start teaching you from scratch,” Al-Shaikh added.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Oil falls on production cut skepticism

NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell for the first session since OPEC agreed to cut output last...

CMA: No major rules changes needed for Aramco IPO

RIYADH Saudi Aramco s planned flotation is unlikely to require any major changes to Saudi Arabia...

Tadawul closes at one-year high

JEDDAH The petrochemical sector helped carry Saudi Arabia s stock market to a fresh one year...

Jordan investors set to buy Arab Bank stake

AMMAN DUBAI A Jordanian consortium has bid for Saudi Oger s 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group...

Samsung wins over Apple in $399 mn patent appeal

WASHINGTON The US Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a 399 million penalty imposed on Samsung...

Russia says OPEC, non-OPEC countries to discuss oil cuts

MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday said it will take part in a meeting of OPEC and non OPEC members as oil...

Fitness Time plans to develop 100 ladies-only fitness centers in KSA

RIYADH The Chairman of the Board of Leejam Sports Company Abdulmohsen Al Haqbani has announced...

Oil tops $55 for first time in 16 months

LONDON Brent crude oil rose above 55 a barrel on Monday trading at a 16 month high on rising...

KSA non-oil business activity buoyed by bond issue

JEDDAH Growth in Saudi Arabia s non oil private sector picked up in November from a record low in...

Tadawul falls 0.3% to 7,106 points

JEDDAH Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday as the mood on global exchanged darkened...

Financial technology set to increase Islamic finance customer base

MANAMA Financial Technology widely referred to as FinTech was the main focus of the first day at...

JLL sees unlimited demand for growth of Makkah hotel sector

JEDDAH Religious tourism is creating huge opportunities in Makkah for developers and investors to...

VW’s new division takes aim at Uber-style competition

LONDON Volkswagen has launched a new digital business division to take on services such as Uber...

British services PMI hits 10-month high

LONDON Businesses in Britain s dominant services sector grew at their fastest pace since January...

Aixtron ‘could revive takeover despite US block’

BEIJING FRANKFURT The sale of Aixtron to Chinese investors could go ahead under new terms if the...

Euro recovers after falling 1.4% against dollar

LONDON The euro jumped above 1 07 for the first time since mid November on Monday rebounding...

Around Arab News

Van der Bellen confirmed victor in Austrian presidential vote

VIENNA The victory of former Greens party leader Alexander Van der Bellen over far right rival...

Merkel launches election bid with tough line on immigration

ESSEN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday lashed populists seeking to exploit Germany s...

SAMA chief: Global growth of Islamic finance calls for top-class training

MANAMA With the growing demand for Islamic finance around the world including non Muslim...

Oil falls on production cut skepticism

NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell for the first session since OPEC agreed to cut output last...

CMA: No major rules changes needed for Aramco IPO

RIYADH Saudi Aramco s planned flotation is unlikely to require any major changes to Saudi Arabia...

Tadawul closes at one-year high

JEDDAH The petrochemical sector helped carry Saudi Arabia s stock market to a fresh one year...

Jordan investors set to buy Arab Bank stake

AMMAN DUBAI A Jordanian consortium has bid for Saudi Oger s 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group...

Colts demolish Jets 41-10 to boost playoff hopes

NEW YORK Andrew Luck threw for four touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts boosted their playoff...

China’s new guard seeing action at Dubai World Superseries Finals

DUBAI A spate of retirements of the once dominant Chinese badminton players following the Rio...

Jury selection begins in high-profile Saints star’s death

NEW ORLEANS One car rear ends another on a Saturday night People argue It escalates Ten or so...

Mass grief as India political star Jayalalithaa buried

CHENNAI Hundreds of thousands of mourners paid an emotional final farewell Tuesday to Indian...

UK govt accepts call to publish Brexit plan, asks Parliament to respect timetable

LONDON The British government has accepted the opposition Labour Party s call for it to set out...

Libyan forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte

SIRTE Libya Libyan forces backed by US air strikes have finished clearing the final district of...

Spanish, Moroccan police seize 2,600 kg of cocaine on fishing boat

MADRID Spanish police seized 2 575 kg of cocaine on a fishing boat in the Mediterranean and along...

Assad forces seize 5 districts in Aleppo, reject cease-fire

BEIRUT Syrian government troops seized five new districts of eastern Aleppo on Tuesday including...

US still an enemy: Rouhani

TEHRAN BEIRUT Iran s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Congress s decision to renew...