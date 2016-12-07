Saudi flashpacker to chronicle his travels in new show

ABU DHABI: If you’re looking for some travel inspiration to get you through the remaining last weeks of the year, look no further. Quest Arabiya today announced its new short form series, “Rahaalah,” the first ever Arabic-language travel show about flashpacking, a form of up-scaled backpacking.

The factual series chronicles Saudi adventurer and Harvard Alumni, Abdullah Al-Jumah, who left behind his profession as a university lecturer in Saudi Arabia to document his travels flashpacking around the world to cities in UAE, Korea, Indonesia, Jordan, Morocco, Spain, Italy and Germany.

The series produced by Emirati producer and renowned globetrotter, Peyman Parham Al-Awadhi, forms an invaluable travel guide for Arab travelers and residents living within MENA region planning to visit these cities.

Commenting on the short series, Abdullah, host of “Rahaalah” said: “I’ve had an amazing opportunity to explore the world and share my stories and adventures from these experiences.

“I believe there’s a lot we can learn from broadening our horizons, traveling to new places, and what better way to do this than backpack in style.”

Abdullah, who speaks Arabic, English and Spanish, believes the growing genre of flashpacking is perfect for the Arab traveler, as they can enjoy the perks of staying at luxury accommodation, while still achieving that grassroots and authentic experiences that comes with backpacking.

Khalid Khouri, Deputy General Manager of Quest Arabiya said: “The travel genre enjoys great popularity in the region, especially among Arab youth.

“We are excited that we can expand our programming genres to shine a light on people that take us on inspiring human journeys.”

“Rahaalah” will air throughout the whole month of December, each Sunday and Tuesday at 21:00 KSA on Quest Arabiya.