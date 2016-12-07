  • Search form

Offbeat

Gigi Hadid crowned model of year in London

REUTERS |

Gigi Hadid

LONDON: Palestinian-American fashion model Gigi Hadid was crowned international model of the year and designer Alexander McQueen named best British brand at the 2016 Fashion Awards on Monday night.
The fashion industry’s top designers, models and celebrity fans braved chilly winter weather in London to walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.
Hadid, 21, beat her younger sister Bella and fellow models Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero for the top modelling award.
Gigi, who walked in the Victoria’s Secret spectacular last week, hit the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall along with her mother Yolanda Foster.
The biggest night in British fashion for the newly re-branded awards, saw over 4000 guests packed in the iconic London venue to see the 14 coveted awards be handed out for this year’s chosen ones.
Gigi was born and raised in Los Angeles to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former model Yolanda Hadid. Her mother is a Dutch-born American, and her father is Palestinian-American.

