What3Words, MOQAM jointly introduce global address system

What3Words, a London-based UK technology company, and Saudi-based MOQAM company have jointly introduced what3words, a global address system, into the Saudi market.

The new address system has re-engineered global geographical mapping by dividing the surface of the world into 57 trillion 3m x 3m squares, each identified with a fixed tag of three words.

Currently available through mobile apps, sites and platforms in over 170 countries, the new offline and local language map offers users the benefits of memorable and exclusive addresses.

The official announcement was made during the agreement signing ceremony between What3Words and MOQAM held in Jeddah on Sunday, in the presence of top executives from both companies and representatives of other local and international technology companies.

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of What3Words, said: “Any delivery person can locate an exact point on the world map even when a country does not have an adequate addressing system.”

“The new app is free, works on even the most basic smartphones, has built-in error detection, and can work in places with poor or no mobile reception,” said Sheldrick.

During the launch of the partnership, Ziad Al-Qawasmi, CEO of MOQAM said: “The technology provided by our partner gives Saudis and expatriates an opportunity to own an address for their residency and we are thrilled to be announcing this unique partnership.”

According to What3Words, about 75 percent of the world (135 countries) suffers from inconsistent, complicated or inadequate addressing systems. This means that around 4 billion people are invisible; unable to report crime, unable to get deliveries or receive aid, and unable to exercise many of their rights as citizens because they have no way to communicate where they live.