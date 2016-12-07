Dubai to host Best Business Leaders Awards ceremony

Dubai is hosting the Best Business Leaders of the Middle East & North Africa Awards ceremony on Dec. ​15.

The event will celebrate the successes and achievements of some 50 top CEOs who have revolutionized and transformed their businesses and industries in 2016.

The award ceremony will take place at Burj Al Arab, where prominent and accredited institutes and universities such as ASIC, ZHAW (Swiss Oldest State University of Applied Sciences), and ILM (Institute of Leadership & Management) will hand out the trophies and awards to this year’s winners.

Some of the pioneer companies of the region such as Arab National Bank, Union National Bank, Paris Gallery, Danube, Bahrain Duty Free, Dubai Duty Free, and Ritz Carlton Group of Hotels (Doha) will be among those represented at the ceremony.

The employees’ satisfaction and customer delight indexes, market share increases and novelty of new ideas are some of the criterions studied and investigated by the jury of the 2016 award show to nominate and announce the winners.

The awards show has been running for four years in a row.