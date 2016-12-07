I will only cede power to ‘elected’ president: Hadi

JEDDAH: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Monday asked that deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh and the Houthi rebels’ head, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, resign from political life and leave Yemen in exile to a country of their choice for 10 years.

Hadi said he will only hand over power to an “elected” leader, a close aide told AFP.

The source also said that Hadi told UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, during their meeting on Thursday in Aden, that he objects to the roadmap to peace, adding that Hadi insisted on returning to the political process at the point it had stopped, before the Houthis took over Sanaa in September 2014.

He highlighted the need for holding a referendum and presidential elections.

Hadi said he will only cede power to a president elected during an interim phase and made nine demands, which include exiling the coup leaders, in response to the UN envoy’s roadmap.

The source said the envoy’s roadmap proposes that Hadi hand over power to a vice president named in agreement with the rebels a month after signing a peace deal.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, speaking to BBC, has insisted a “threshold has not been crossed” by Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

“So far, we do not believe that there has been a clear risk of a breach of the international humanitarian law,” Johnson told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.

Johnson reiterated that the “UK is supportive of Saudi Arabia” and has a longstanding partnership with the Kingdom.

In related news, Saudi forces on the southern border on Monday thwarted an attack by the Houthi militias and Saleh forces near Al-Rabuah border port in Najran.

The military personnel killed scores of attackers and targeted a large number of militias near Al-Rabuah, destroying a large number of vehicles.

Aircraft of the Arab coalition targeted boats that were smuggling weapons for the Houthi militias, west of Taiz.

Tens of armed Houthis raided the headquarters of Total oil company southwest of Sanaa; three guards were killed in the attack.