  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

Saudi Arabia

UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Syrians men displaced from east Aleppo last month wait for a security check to be able to return to their homes in the Hanano district of eastern Aleppo, Syria, in this Dec. 4, 2016 photo. (AP)

RIYADH: UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9.1 million Syrian refugees during the next two years.
An official from the Riyadh office of UNICEF said that with the conflict in Syria well into its sixth year, and with little progress on the political front, United Nations Agencies and NGO partners on Tuesday have appealed for $4.69 billion in financial assistance in new funding to continue vital work over the next two years.
The Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) brings together more than 240 partners in a coordinated, region-wide response to assist 9.1 million people in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq — 4.7 million Syrian refugees and over 4.4 million members of the communities hosting them.
Refugees have grown increasingly vulnerable — with the vast majority living below the poverty line and struggling to afford essentials such as food, rent and health care. Around 70 percent of those in need are women and children. Half of all refugee children are out of school. The approaching winter makes support for refugees and the countries which host them all the more vital.
“Six years into the conflict and still refugees and those who host them need our help— now more than ever,” said Amin Awad, UNHCR director for the Middle East and North Africa Bureau and Regional Refugee Coordinator for Syria and Iraq.
“The 3RP gives us the platform to help restore their dignity and hope for the future — and for that to happen, they need jobs, livelihood, education, and more importantly, protection.”
Now heading into its third year of programming, the 3RP has so far supported the governments of countries neighboring Syria.
As the Syrian crisis continues unabated, needs continue to mount, and refugees and host communities alike are facing increasing hardship. Host communities and governments need sustained support as they shoulder the burden of protecting, providing services, and sharing resources with massive numbers of refugees.
The 2017-2018 3RP plan will be formally launched on Jan. 24 at a conference hosted by the government of Finland in Helsinki. Key features of the plan include strong national leadership in the humanitarian response; strengthened accountability; expanded livelihood and economic opportunities; educational opportunities for children and young people; common regional approaches to protecting the rights, dignity and safety of refugees; and boosting the use of national and local capacity for service delivery. Ensuring access to basic and lifesaving health care for refugees and host communities also features prominently.
The conflict in Syria remains the largest humanitarian challenge in the world today. Inside Syria, 13.5 million men, women and children are in urgent need of humanitarian and protection assistance.
Saudi specialized clinics treated 588 Syrian patients in Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan during last month.
The Regional Director of Saudi National Campaign to support brothers in Syria, Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the directives of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, have stressed the necessity of providing all humanitarian services to Syrians within Syria and neighboring countries, particularly medical services.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

ABHA Deputizing for Education Minister Ahmad Al Isa King Khalid University rector Dr Faleh bin Ra...

Manama Summit boosts security, stability and prosperity

MANAMA Bahrain s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi has praised the Gulf...

UK PM stresses GCC-UK partnership

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the strategic value of her country s...

JIAT: ‘Unintentional mistake’ led to airstrike on Yemeni hospital

RIYADH A mistake led to an air strike on Abs Hospital in Yemen s Hajah Province on Aug 15 a...

Riyadh court sentences 15 Iran 'spies' to death

JEDDAH Fifteen people who have been accused of spying for Iran were sentenced to death by the...

Cabinet commends OPEC efforts to stabilize market

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed...

Social media buzz over King Salman’s Ardha dance in Qatar

JEDDAH King Salman was not only the cynosure of all eyes in the Qatari capital Doha yesterday but...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

RIYADH Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015...

10-year-old boy to be issued tour guide license

JEDDAH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Social media rumormongers warned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Culture and Information has warned of tough legal action against media...

Saudi central bank announces change in name

JEDDAH The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency announced on Sunday that its name has been changed to...

Saudi media team visits Sky News TV Channel

ABU DHABI A media delegation accompanying Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on his...

1,000 volunteers to promote Vision 2030

RIYADH A team of 1 000 volunteers was inducted at the inauguration of the forum on Developing the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo going to China

RIYADH The Roads of Arabia expo that was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Around Arab News

Germany’s Merkel re-elected as conservative party leader

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel won a new two year term Tuesday as the leader of Germany s main...

UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

RIYADH UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9 1 million Syrian refugees during...

SAMA chief: Global growth of Islamic finance calls for top-class training

MANAMA With the growing demand for Islamic finance around the world including non Muslim...

Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

ABHA Deputizing for Education Minister Ahmad Al Isa King Khalid University rector Dr Faleh bin Ra...

US still an enemy: Rouhani

TEHRAN BEIRUT Iran s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Congress s decision to renew...

Manama Summit boosts security, stability and prosperity

MANAMA Bahrain s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi has praised the Gulf...

UK PM stresses GCC-UK partnership

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the strategic value of her country s...

JIAT: ‘Unintentional mistake’ led to airstrike on Yemeni hospital

RIYADH A mistake led to an air strike on Abs Hospital in Yemen s Hajah Province on Aug 15 a...

Britain ‘must leave EU by October 2018’

BRUSSELS Britain must broker its deal to leave the EU by October 2018 the bloc s chief Brexit...

I will only cede power to ‘elected’ president: Hadi

JEDDAH Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Monday asked that deposed President Ali...

King seeks world action to end Syria bloodshed

MANAMA Regional security and economy top the list of issues being discussed at the two day Gulf...

Van der Bellen confirmed victor in Austrian presidential vote

VIENNA The victory of former Greens party leader Alexander Van der Bellen over far right rival...

Libyan forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte

SIRTE Libya Libyan forces backed by US air strikes have finished clearing the final district of...

Merkel launches election bid with tough line on immigration

ESSEN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday lashed populists seeking to exploit Germany s...

Dubai to host Best Business Leaders Awards ceremony

Dubai is hosting the Best Business Leaders of the Middle East North Africa Awards ceremony on Dec...

What3Words, MOQAM jointly introduce global address system

What3Words a London based UK technology company and Saudi based MOQAM company have jointly...