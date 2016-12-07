UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

RIYADH: UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9.1 million Syrian refugees during the next two years.

An official from the Riyadh office of UNICEF said that with the conflict in Syria well into its sixth year, and with little progress on the political front, United Nations Agencies and NGO partners on Tuesday have appealed for $4.69 billion in financial assistance in new funding to continue vital work over the next two years.

The Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) brings together more than 240 partners in a coordinated, region-wide response to assist 9.1 million people in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq — 4.7 million Syrian refugees and over 4.4 million members of the communities hosting them.

Refugees have grown increasingly vulnerable — with the vast majority living below the poverty line and struggling to afford essentials such as food, rent and health care. Around 70 percent of those in need are women and children. Half of all refugee children are out of school. The approaching winter makes support for refugees and the countries which host them all the more vital.

“Six years into the conflict and still refugees and those who host them need our help— now more than ever,” said Amin Awad, UNHCR director for the Middle East and North Africa Bureau and Regional Refugee Coordinator for Syria and Iraq.

“The 3RP gives us the platform to help restore their dignity and hope for the future — and for that to happen, they need jobs, livelihood, education, and more importantly, protection.”

Now heading into its third year of programming, the 3RP has so far supported the governments of countries neighboring Syria.

As the Syrian crisis continues unabated, needs continue to mount, and refugees and host communities alike are facing increasing hardship. Host communities and governments need sustained support as they shoulder the burden of protecting, providing services, and sharing resources with massive numbers of refugees.

The 2017-2018 3RP plan will be formally launched on Jan. 24 at a conference hosted by the government of Finland in Helsinki. Key features of the plan include strong national leadership in the humanitarian response; strengthened accountability; expanded livelihood and economic opportunities; educational opportunities for children and young people; common regional approaches to protecting the rights, dignity and safety of refugees; and boosting the use of national and local capacity for service delivery. Ensuring access to basic and lifesaving health care for refugees and host communities also features prominently.

The conflict in Syria remains the largest humanitarian challenge in the world today. Inside Syria, 13.5 million men, women and children are in urgent need of humanitarian and protection assistance.

Saudi specialized clinics treated 588 Syrian patients in Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan during last month.

The Regional Director of Saudi National Campaign to support brothers in Syria, Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the directives of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, have stressed the necessity of providing all humanitarian services to Syrians within Syria and neighboring countries, particularly medical services.