  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

Saudi Arabia

Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

NADIA AL-FAWAZ |

The conference was attended by the Vienna-based King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) Secretary-General Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Mo’ammar, and Bisha University Director Ahmad bin Hamid Naqadi. (SPA)

ABHA: Deputizing for Education Minister Ahmad Al-Isa, King Khalid University rector Dr. Faleh bin Ra’allah Al-Sulami opened the Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism, Methods and Strategies, in Abha.
The conference was attended by the Vienna-based King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) Secretary-General Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Mo’ammar, and Bisha University Director Ahmad bin Hamid Naqadi.
Al-Sulami said King Khalid University was honored to organize the conference which is part of its contribution to serving national issues through academic work. “We all know that media sources witness great development and increased activities, and universities play an important role in employing the media in a manner that aims to serve national issues,” he said.
“We hope that specialized departments in universities will deal with modern issues and activate the role of the media in protecting the youth from deviant thoughts and destructive attitudes,” he added.
“It is time for these specialized departments to prepare experts who are capable of bearing the responsibility, especially since terrorism has become an international phenomenon with terrorists surfing many sites on the internet.
“The world has, through the media, become a global village and universities should exert greater efforts to study the phenomenon and make that study an integral part of their duty to serving the community,” said Al-Sulami.
Al-Sulami confirmed that the world suffered, and is still suffering from, terrorism, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia being no exception.
“But thanks to our wise government, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Naif, and Deputy Crown Prince, Second Deputy to the Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the unity of all children of the nation, as well as the sacrifice of the police in various security and military sectors, the Kingdom has been able to overcome the phenomenon, and to become a role model for many countries around the world in standing up to terrorism.”
The Dean of the Humanities Department and deputy chairman of the organizing committee, Dr. Yahya Al-Sharif, said the subject of the conference touched on an international issue that had occupied the world for a long time.
Terrorism has cost the lives of many innocent people and terrorized civilians in addition to harming the image of Islam and its core values. The problem starts with intellectual practices and ends with violence that causes destruction to nations, communities and individuals.
The general supervisor of the media center and Afaq newspaper, and chairman of the scientific committee, Dr. Ali Shweil Al-Qarni, said that members of the scientific committee worked as a team for more than a year in order to work out the scientific details of this international conference. They began with deciding upon goals and aims, and ended with making an agenda for the sessions of the conference.
“We received more than 1,200 applications to participate in the conference, and were forced to reduce them gradually until we accepted 80 research papers. Today we have more than 100 individuals, ranging from speakers and participants from inside and outside the Kingdom. We are happy with the external participation which includes more than 30 nationalities from Europe, Canada, the United States, Africa and the Arab world.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

RIYADH UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9 1 million Syrian refugees during...

Manama Summit boosts security, stability and prosperity

MANAMA Bahrain s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi has praised the Gulf...

UK PM stresses GCC-UK partnership

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the strategic value of her country s...

JIAT: ‘Unintentional mistake’ led to airstrike on Yemeni hospital

RIYADH A mistake led to an air strike on Abs Hospital in Yemen s Hajah Province on Aug 15 a...

Riyadh court sentences 15 Iran 'spies' to death

JEDDAH Fifteen people who have been accused of spying for Iran were sentenced to death by the...

Cabinet commends OPEC efforts to stabilize market

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed...

Social media buzz over King Salman’s Ardha dance in Qatar

JEDDAH King Salman was not only the cynosure of all eyes in the Qatari capital Doha yesterday but...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

25 million Gulf citizens travel within GCC

RIYADH Up to 25 million Gulf nationals moved within Gulf Cooperation Council states in 2015...

10-year-old boy to be issued tour guide license

JEDDAH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Social media rumormongers warned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Culture and Information has warned of tough legal action against media...

Saudi central bank announces change in name

JEDDAH The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency announced on Sunday that its name has been changed to...

Saudi media team visits Sky News TV Channel

ABU DHABI A media delegation accompanying Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on his...

1,000 volunteers to promote Vision 2030

RIYADH A team of 1 000 volunteers was inducted at the inauguration of the forum on Developing the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo going to China

RIYADH The Roads of Arabia expo that was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Around Arab News

Germany’s Merkel re-elected as conservative party leader

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel won a new two year term Tuesday as the leader of Germany s main...

UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

RIYADH UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9 1 million Syrian refugees during...

SAMA chief: Global growth of Islamic finance calls for top-class training

MANAMA With the growing demand for Islamic finance around the world including non Muslim...

Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

ABHA Deputizing for Education Minister Ahmad Al Isa King Khalid University rector Dr Faleh bin Ra...

US still an enemy: Rouhani

TEHRAN BEIRUT Iran s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Congress s decision to renew...

Manama Summit boosts security, stability and prosperity

MANAMA Bahrain s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi has praised the Gulf...

UK PM stresses GCC-UK partnership

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the strategic value of her country s...

JIAT: ‘Unintentional mistake’ led to airstrike on Yemeni hospital

RIYADH A mistake led to an air strike on Abs Hospital in Yemen s Hajah Province on Aug 15 a...

Britain ‘must leave EU by October 2018’

BRUSSELS Britain must broker its deal to leave the EU by October 2018 the bloc s chief Brexit...

I will only cede power to ‘elected’ president: Hadi

JEDDAH Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Monday asked that deposed President Ali...

King seeks world action to end Syria bloodshed

MANAMA Regional security and economy top the list of issues being discussed at the two day Gulf...

Van der Bellen confirmed victor in Austrian presidential vote

VIENNA The victory of former Greens party leader Alexander Van der Bellen over far right rival...

Libyan forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte

SIRTE Libya Libyan forces backed by US air strikes have finished clearing the final district of...

Merkel launches election bid with tough line on immigration

ESSEN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday lashed populists seeking to exploit Germany s...

Dubai to host Best Business Leaders Awards ceremony

Dubai is hosting the Best Business Leaders of the Middle East North Africa Awards ceremony on Dec...

What3Words, MOQAM jointly introduce global address system

What3Words a London based UK technology company and Saudi based MOQAM company have jointly...