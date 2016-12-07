  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

UK PM stresses GCC-UK partnership

Arab News

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Manama, on Tuesday. (SPA)

MANAMA: British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the strategic value of her country’s relations with Bahrain, stressing that the United Kingdom is a supporter of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and is keen to harness all potential to maintain the security and stability of the Gulf region.
“Gulf security is our security,” she said.
Speaking as she visited the British Royal Naval forces at the Khalifa bin Salman Port, May said: “This is a particularly special moment for me because it’s my first time as prime minister on board a Royal Navy ship, and it’s a very proud one too as I have the privilege of talking to you, our brave men and women, who put yourselves on the line to keep our country safe and protect Britain’s interests.”
“Britain takes enormous pride in our Royal Navy, known the world over for its professionalism and expertise, and for the dedication and courage of its sailors, Royal Marines and officers,” she added. 
May said she was delighted to “see and hear for myself the terrific work that you’re doing out here where, more than ever, Gulf security is our security.”
“Today, as we face multiple global challenges and an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world, you are vital to protecting our nation’s interests and provide a clear demonstration of the UK’s enduring security commitment to the Gulf,” she said while addressing the British Royal Navy personnel.
“And as Britain steps up to forge a new, positive, confident role for our country on the global stage, the Royal Navy will be an important part of our vision, pursuing our objectives of security on land and at sea and helping to ensure the free flow of international trade,” she added, highlighting the strategic importance of oil and gas from the Middle East.
The British prime minister also pointed to the key role played by the British Royal Navy in supporting the diplomatic efforts and consolidating the solid historical relations between the two countries. 

 

