Manama Summit boosts security, stability and prosperity

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi has praised the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) consensus on the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman to boost joint Gulf action in the economic, political, social, military and security fields. He also praised the effort to coordinate in the fight against extremism and terrorism, and in dealing with regional and international issues topped by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, boosting Arab countries’ security and stability, and tackling Iranian interference in their internal affairs.

The minister told the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the GCC Summit in Bahrain is focusing, among other things, on the formation of a joint body to activate cooperation in the economic and development fields to achieve more integration and unity.

Al-Romaihi said the 37th GCC Summit constitutes progress on the road to a Gulf union based on fraternal bonds and kinship to face current security and economic challenges.