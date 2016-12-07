  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

World

Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

Jonathan Jacobsen | AFP |

PARIS: Paris choked Wednesday under its worst winter pollution in a decade, with commuters enjoying free public transport and half of the cars ordered off the road in an effort clear the air.
The surge in pollution has been driven by cold weather and near windless conditions that have trapped car exhaust, wood smoke and other pollutants, said the French capital’s AirParif air monitoring service.
Though bad by local standards, current levels of fine airborne particles known as PM10 in Paris are around 60 percent of levels in notoriously polluted Beijing and a fraction of readings in New Delhi, known as one of the world’s most polluted capitals.
City authorities announced a second day of traffic restrictions, with a ban imposed on private cars with registration plates ending in even numbers from between 5:30 am (0430 GMT) and midnight.
They imposed the same restriction on cars with odd-numbered plates on Tuesday.
Public transport in the city was also free for a second day running to encourage commuters to leave their vehicles at home, while school children are being prevented from exercising outside.
“This is a record period (of pollution) for the last 10 years,” Karine Leger of AirParif told AFP by telephone.
For more than a week now, Airparif has published readings of PM10 at more than 80 microgrammes per cubic meter of air particles, triggering the pollution alert.
It recorded the highest level of pollution last Thursday, reporting 146 microgrammes/m3.
Other parts of France were also facing pollution alerts, with the air particle concentrations rising to dangerous levels in the southeast and the north of the country.
The central city of Lyon was suffering as pollution gathered in the Rhone Valley, also affecting the Alpine towns of Chambery and Annecy.

'Politicians don't choose health'
The environmentalist candidate in next year’s presidential election, Yannick Jadot, said that politicians needed to target the most polluting vehicles and restrict the use of diesel engines.
“We have politicians who tell us they are looking after our health,” Jadot said. “The reality is that when they have to choose between traffic, diesel and our health, unfortunately they don’t choose our health.”
This is only the fourth time Paris has resorted to traffic restrictions to cope with air pollution. The region’s officials took similar measures in 1997, 2014 and 2015.
But a parliamentary report has questioned the efficacy of the restrictions, arguing that they do not target the most polluting vehicles.
Despite the measures on Tuesday, officials reported heavy traffic jams in and around the city in the morning and evening rush hours.
Traffic police were kept busy trying to enforce the anti-pollution measures, fining more than 1,700 motorists for violations.
Paris police chief Michel Cadot warned the traffic restriction might be kept in place for a third day. He called on commuters to limit their car use or organize car sharing to minimize traffic pollution.
Adding to the region’s problems, the Paris rail link to its main airport, Charles de Gaulle, has been out of action since Tuesday morning after an accident brought down power lines, forcing more people to take to the road.
State rail company SNCF said Wednesday they hoped to reopen the line by 1500 GMT.
The air particles being measured can cause and exacerbate a range of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Philippine rebels threaten to end cease-fire

MANILA Philippine communist rebels warned President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday that they may be...

UN prosecutors call for life term for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’

THE HAGUE Netherland Prosecutors on Wednesday urged UN war crimes judges to impose a life...

Philippines’ Duterte vows to protect police after inquiry shows 'rubout'

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday defended police officers who killed a...

Pakistani plane with 47 people aboard crashes in north

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani plane carrying 47 people crashed Wednesday on a domestic flight from the...

Earthquake leaves at least 97 dead in Indonesia's Aceh province

MEUREUDU Indonesia The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck western Indonesia...

Germany’s Merkel re-elected as conservative party leader

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel won a new two year term Tuesday as the leader of Germany s main...

Britain ‘must leave EU by October 2018’

BRUSSELS Britain must broker its deal to leave the EU by October 2018 the bloc s chief Brexit...

Van der Bellen confirmed victor in Austrian presidential vote

VIENNA The victory of former Greens party leader Alexander Van der Bellen over far right rival...

Merkel launches election bid with tough line on immigration

ESSEN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday lashed populists seeking to exploit Germany s...

Mass grief as India political star Jayalalithaa buried

CHENNAI Hundreds of thousands of mourners paid an emotional final farewell Tuesday to Indian...

UK govt accepts call to publish Brexit plan, asks Parliament to respect timetable

LONDON The British government has accepted the opposition Labour Party s call for it to set out...

Spanish, Moroccan police seize 2,600 kg of cocaine on fishing boat

MADRID Spanish police seized 2 575 kg of cocaine on a fishing boat in the Mediterranean and along...

Battle over early polls puts Italy in limbo

ROME A fight over whether to hold early elections gripped Italy Tuesday after Prime Minister...

Ugandan warlord Ongwen denies brutal war crimes at ICC opening trial

THE HAGUE Netherlands Child soldier turned warlord Dominic Ongwen was known as a ferocious and...

Bosnia arrests 8 over wartime killings of Muslims

SARAJEVO Bosnian police arrested Tuesday eight ethnic Serbs suspected of taking part in the...

Philippine police murdered mayor: investigators

MANILA Philippine police murdered a town mayor while he was helpless in a jail cell justice...

Around Arab News

Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

PARIS Paris choked Wednesday under its worst winter pollution in a decade with commuters enjoying...

Real Madrid demands respect for ‘exemplary’ Ronaldo

MADRID Real Madrid launched a staunch defense of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday...

Dubai Masters suspended after death of caddie

DUBAI The first round of the Dubai Ladies Masters the season ending championship of the Ladies...

Europa point will do it for draw-weary Manchester United

PARIS Jose Mourinho s Manchester United face Zorya Luhansk on Thursday knowing that a draw in the...

Philippine rebels threaten to end cease-fire

MANILA Philippine communist rebels warned President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday that they may be...

Napoli, Benfica through as Arsenal goes on top; Messi on target for Barca

PARIS Napoli and Benfica clinched places in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as nine man...

UN prosecutors call for life term for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’

THE HAGUE Netherland Prosecutors on Wednesday urged UN war crimes judges to impose a life...

Time names Trump its 2016 ‘Person of the Year’

NEW YORK Time magazine on Wednesday named Donald Trump its Person of the Year for 2016 for his...

Egypt sees ‘three-year strategy’ to revive economy

CAIRO Egypt has an ambitious three year reform plan that with foreign help can revive its...

Philippines’ Duterte vows to protect police after inquiry shows 'rubout'

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday defended police officers who killed a...

India unexpectedly keeps rates unchanged even as cash crunch roils economy

MUMBAI India s central bank unexpectedly kept its key policy rate unchanged at 6 25 percent on...

Pakistani plane with 47 people aboard crashes in north

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani plane carrying 47 people crashed Wednesday on a domestic flight from the...

19 rescued, about 40 missing after ship sinks off Yemen

ADEN Around 40 people were missing off the Yemeni island of Socotra on Wednesday after a cargo...

Britain will help GCC states ‘push back’ against Iran aggression: PM May

DUBAI Britain will help Gulf states push back against aggressive regional actions by Iran Prime...

Syria opposition call for Aleppo truce, civilian evacuation

ALEPPO Syria Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo city called Wednesday for an immediate five day...

Swiss must do more to stop money laundering — task force

ZURICH Switzerland must do more to prevent financial crime and banks in particular should step up...