  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli missiles hit near airbase outside Damascus: Syria media

Middle-East

Israeli missiles hit near airbase outside Damascus: Syria media

Agence France Presse |

An Israeli soldier directs a tank near the border with Syria in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Nov. 28, 2016. Several Israeli missiles struck near the Mazzeh airbase outside Damascus overnight without causing any casualties, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

DAMASCUS, Syria: Several Israeli missiles struck near the Mazzeh airbase outside Damascus overnight without causing any casualties, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.
“At 3:00 a.m. (0100 GMT), the Israeli enemy fired several surface-to-surface missiles from inside occupied territory,” the state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.
SANA said the missiles were fired from a position “west of Tal Abu Nada,” a mountain in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights known as Mount Avital in Israel.
It said they caused a fire but no casualties.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, earlier reported the sounds of explosions in the area of the airbase and said fires had erupted inside the facility afterwards.
It did not confirm the source of the explosions.
The Mazzeh airbase, less than eight kilometers (five miles) southwest of Damascus, hosts the headquarters of the feared air force intelligence service and its notorious prison.
Israel’s military declined comment.
It was the second time in eight days that Israel, which is technically still at war with Syria, had targeted positions outside Damascus.
The Jewish state has sought to limit its involvement in the five-year conflict in Syria, but has carried out sporadic sorties against Hezbollah inside Syria.
The Lebanese militant group, which fought a devastating war with Israel in 2006, had sent thousands of its men to fight alongside Syrian government troops.
Speaking to EU ambassadors on Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman spoke vaguely about his country’s actions in Syria.
“We are working first and foremost to ensure the security of our citizens and defend our sovereignty and we are trying to prevent the smuggling of advanced weapons, military equipment and weapons of mass destruction from Syria to Hezbollah,” he said, according to a statement from his office.
Israel and Russia have held a series of talks in recent months to coordinate their actions in Syria, where Moscow has been conducting an air campaign in support of President Bashar Assad since 2015.
Israel seized 1,200 square kilometers (460 square miles) of the Golan from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

19 rescued, about 40 missing after ship sinks off Yemen

ADEN Around 40 people were missing off the Yemeni island of Socotra on Wednesday after a cargo...

Britain will help GCC states ‘push back’ against Iran aggression: PM May

DUBAI Britain will help Gulf states push back against aggressive regional actions by Iran Prime...

Syria opposition call for Aleppo truce, civilian evacuation

ALEPPO Syria Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo city called Wednesday for an immediate five day...

Russian military adviser killed by shelling in Aleppo

MOSCOW A Russian military adviser working in Aleppo has been killed by artillery shelling carried...

US still an enemy: Rouhani

TEHRAN BEIRUT Iran s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Congress s decision to renew...

I will only cede power to ‘elected’ president: Hadi

JEDDAH Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Monday asked that deposed President Ali...

King seeks world action to end Syria bloodshed

MANAMA Regional security and economy top the list of issues being discussed at the two day Gulf...

Libyan forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte

SIRTE Libya Libyan forces backed by US air strikes have finished clearing the final district of...

Assad forces seize 5 districts in Aleppo, reject cease-fire

BEIRUT Syrian government troops seized five new districts of eastern Aleppo on Tuesday including...

US rejects Russian claim that it is stalling talks

MOSCOW BRUSSELS ESSEN US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday rejected Russian charges...

7-year-old tweets Aleppo’s tragedy to the world

BEIRUT Lebanon Seven year old Bana Al Abed s Twitter account has offered a poignant daily glimpse...

Greek court OKs extradition of 3 Turkish ‘coup’ officers

ATHENS A Greek court ruled Tuesday that three Turkish officers accused of playing a part in a...

Doctors, nurses among 45 arrested in Egypt for organ trafficking

CAIRO Egypt has uncovered a network accused of illicit international trafficking in human organs...

Russia says US stalling over Aleppo rebel pullout talks

MOSCOW Russia s top diplomat on Tuesday accused Washington of backtracking on planned talks in...

King’s visit takes Saudi-Qatari ties to greater heights: Officials

DOHA The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Qatar on Monday shows the...

Qatari media see Riyadh, Doha devising joint vision

DOHA The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Doha on Monday was widely...

Around Arab News

Israeli missiles hit near airbase outside Damascus: Syria media

DAMASCUS Syria Several Israeli missiles struck near the Mazzeh airbase outside Damascus overnight...

Pakistan plane carrying 47 crashes, bursts into flames

ISLAMABAD A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane carrying 47 people crashed Wednesday in the...

Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

PARIS Paris choked Wednesday under its worst winter pollution in a decade with commuters enjoying...

Real Madrid demands respect for ‘exemplary’ Ronaldo

MADRID Real Madrid launched a staunch defense of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday...

Dubai Masters suspended after death of caddie

DUBAI The first round of the Dubai Ladies Masters the season ending championship of the Ladies...

Europa point will do it for draw-weary Manchester United

PARIS Jose Mourinho s Manchester United face Zorya Luhansk on Thursday knowing that a draw in the...

Philippine rebels threaten to end cease-fire

MANILA Philippine communist rebels warned President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday that they may be...

Napoli, Benfica through as Arsenal goes on top; Messi on target for Barca

PARIS Napoli and Benfica clinched places in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as nine man...

UN prosecutors call for life term for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’

THE HAGUE Netherland Prosecutors on Wednesday urged UN war crimes judges to impose a life...

Time names Trump its 2016 ‘Person of the Year’

NEW YORK Time magazine on Wednesday named Donald Trump its Person of the Year for 2016 for his...

Egypt sees ‘three-year strategy’ to revive economy

CAIRO Egypt has an ambitious three year reform plan that with foreign help can revive its...

Philippines’ Duterte vows to protect police after inquiry shows 'rubout'

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday defended police officers who killed a...

India unexpectedly keeps rates unchanged even as cash crunch roils economy

MUMBAI India s central bank unexpectedly kept its key policy rate unchanged at 6 25 percent on...

19 rescued, about 40 missing after ship sinks off Yemen

ADEN Around 40 people were missing off the Yemeni island of Socotra on Wednesday after a cargo...

Britain will help GCC states ‘push back’ against Iran aggression: PM May

DUBAI Britain will help Gulf states push back against aggressive regional actions by Iran Prime...

Syria opposition call for Aleppo truce, civilian evacuation

ALEPPO Syria Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo city called Wednesday for an immediate five day...