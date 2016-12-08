  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • BBC under investigation for profile of new Thai king

Media

BBC under investigation for profile of new Thai king

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

BANGKOK: Thai authorities are investigating the BBC over a Thai-language profile of the nation’s new king, officials said Thursday, after the article outraged ultra-royalists in a country where criticism of the monarchy is outlawed.
Thailand’s harsh royal defamation law has been used to jail scores of critics and spurned a culture of self-censorship across the media, academia and the arts.
Any member of the public can allege royal defamation and the police are duty bound to investigate.
The BBC is now under scrutiny for a Thai-language profile, published out of its London offices, of the nation’s new monarch, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who ascended to the throne last week.
The royal succession was Thailand’s first in seven decades and is considered a delicate moment for the institution as Vajiralongkorn does not command the respect enjoyed by his revered father.
The article, which has since been blocked online in Thailand, quickly went viral on social media but attracted a torrent of criticism from royalists who accused BBC of defaming the monarch.
On Wednesday a team of police officers visited the BBC’s Bangkok office but found it closed.
“This case is in the process of investigation but I cannot disclose the details,” said Pornchai Chalordej, the commander of the police station responsible for the case.
Top leaders from Thailand’s royalist junta, which has ramped up use of the lese majeste law since its 2014 power grab, defended the probe on Thursday.
“As they have an office in Thailand and Thai reporters work there they must be prosecuted when they violate Thai law,” junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha said of the BBC.
The junta’s number two, Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, stressed the police’s duty to investigate any wrongdoing.
“If anything is illegal we must prosecute accordingly without exception,” he told reporters.
A prominent Thai dissident was arrested over the weekend for sharing the BBC profile on Facebook.
Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa, a leader of a small group of anti-junta students, was released on bail but faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
The BBC’s Thai service is one of few platforms that publishes comparatively unfiltered reporting in the Thai language.
Its articles are edited and published out of London, though the service employs a small number of local staff in Bangkok.
The BBC’s English language bureau in Bangkok is an editorially separate entity.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

The curious case of the Doha News website block

JEDDAH The blocking of the Doha News website in Qatar amounts to censorship its managers say amid...

Online trolls end in gold for cleaner in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH A cleaner in Saudi Arabia has been showered with gifts from social media users after being...

Time names Trump its 2016 ‘Person of the Year’

NEW YORK Time magazine on Wednesday named Donald Trump its Person of the Year for 2016 for his...

US pizzeria attack underscores fake news dangers

WASHINGTON An assault rifle wielding gunman s appearance at a Washington pizzeria that was...

Ink clinches Qatar Airways magazine deal

The London headquartered publisher Ink says it has clinched a deal to produce Qatar Airways...

Nabila Ramdani honored as ‘Contrarian of the Year’

JEDDAH The French Algerian journalist Nabila Ramdani has won the Contrarian of the Year award for...

Kids online: Parents need to strike a balance

Parents in the digital age have some kind of a love hate relationship with social media Some of...

Popular online news site Doha News gets blocked in Qatar

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A popular independent online news outlet in the Gulf nation of Qatar...

New group aims to make Gulf advertising more ethical

LONDON A group has been set up to help promote responsible and ethical advertising in the Arabian...

National Geographic Abu Dhabi in push to make more local shows

LONDON National Geographic Abu Dhabi says it is increasing the amount of Middle East focused...

Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

After so many years on different social media platforms it is hard now to remember the first...

Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook owned Instagram ramped up the pressure on Snapchat recently adding...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

Around Arab News

The curious case of the Doha News website block

JEDDAH The blocking of the Doha News website in Qatar amounts to censorship its managers say amid...

Online trolls end in gold for cleaner in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH A cleaner in Saudi Arabia has been showered with gifts from social media users after being...

BBC under investigation for profile of new Thai king

BANGKOK Thai authorities are investigating the BBC over a Thai language profile of the nation s...

The future of migration governance

We live in a rapidly evolving hyper connected world where goods capital and people are more...

Defeating corporate greed

One of the longest standing tricks of the corporate trade is to produce an item that is dangerous...

All eyes on Trump

This is with reference to the report I will only cede power to elected president Hadi Dec 7...

Growing populism

This is with reference to the report UK govt accepts call to publish Brexit plan asks Parliament...

GACA contest at Saudi Colors Forum invites entries

RIYADH The General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA will participate in the Saudi Colors Forum...

Anoushka Shankar’s refugee album vies for Grammy

NEW YORK Sitarist Anoushka Shankar was nominated for a Grammy Award on Tuesday for her album...

Carolina Herrera says an honor to dress Melania Trump

NEW YORK While a few designers have made news saying they would not dress the future first lady...

Celebs say ‘I Hear You’ to refugees in new Oxfam campaign

BOSTON Minnie Driver John Cho and Oliver Platt are among 15 Hollywood stars participating in a...

US actress Meg Ryan charms Qatar

DOHA Meg Ryan joined the 4th Ajyal Youth Film Festival where she addressed the Ajyal Jurors...

Oil exporters plan fresh talks to discuss output cut details

NEW YORK Oil prices eased on Wednesday on bearish US petroleum inventory data and doubts that...

Water preservation research vital to sustain growth, says minister

RIYADH The Saudi government is supporting universities and research centers to carry out...

Profit-taking hits Saudi stock market

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index pulled back 0 4 percent Wednesday as the...

Russia privatizes 19.5% of Rosneft

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russia had finalized a deal to privatise 19 5 percent...