Online trolls end in gold for cleaner in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A cleaner in Saudi Arabia has been showered with gifts from social media users, after being mocked online over a picture showing him staring through a jewelry shop window.

The best and worst of social media were evident in the case of Nazer Al-Islam Abdul Karim, who is from Bangladesh but works in Riyadh.

A picture of Abdul Karim went viral online, with one unkind comment on Instagram implying that he was not worthy of looking at the jewelry on display in the shop window.

But trolls were followed by gold, after other social-media users rallied to identify Abdul Karim and send him gifts.

Abdullah Al-Qahtani, the owner of the Twitter account Ensaniyat, was behind the campaign to find Abdul Karim, CNN reported.

“Three hours (after) my tweet, which was shared over 6,000 times, we found him,” the 38-year-old businessman told the news channel.

Qahtani later posted pictures of Abdul Karim with gifts given by social media users.

“Some wanted to donate gold sets, others cash, iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones,” Qahtani reportedly said. “Even a rice company wanted to donate rice bags.”

Abdul Karim, 65, told CNN that he was delighted with the gifts.

“I saw a flash. I didn’t know what this was. Then I heard that my photo was in the media,” he was quoted as saying.

“I was just doing my job as a cleaner in the municipality and found myself in front of the gold shop. I am very happy about the gifts and very thankful.”