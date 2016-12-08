  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Online trolls end in gold for cleaner in Saudi Arabia

Media

Online trolls end in gold for cleaner in Saudi Arabia

ARAB NEWS |

Nazer Al-Islam Abdul Karim was showered with gifts after his picture was posted online. ([email protected])

RIYADH: A cleaner in Saudi Arabia has been showered with gifts from social media users, after being mocked online over a picture showing him staring through a jewelry shop window.
The best and worst of social media were evident in the case of Nazer Al-Islam Abdul Karim, who is from Bangladesh but works in Riyadh.
A picture of Abdul Karim went viral online, with one unkind comment on Instagram implying that he was not worthy of looking at the jewelry on display in the shop window.
But trolls were followed by gold, after other social-media users rallied to identify Abdul Karim and send him gifts.
Abdullah Al-Qahtani, the owner of the Twitter account Ensaniyat, was behind the campaign to find Abdul Karim, CNN reported.
“Three hours (after) my tweet, which was shared over 6,000 times, we found him,” the 38-year-old businessman told the news channel.
Qahtani later posted pictures of Abdul Karim with gifts given by social media users.
“Some wanted to donate gold sets, others cash, iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones,” Qahtani reportedly said. “Even a rice company wanted to donate rice bags.”
Abdul Karim, 65, told CNN that he was delighted with the gifts.
“I saw a flash. I didn’t know what this was. Then I heard that my photo was in the media,” he was quoted as saying.
“I was just doing my job as a cleaner in the municipality and found myself in front of the gold shop. I am very happy about the gifts and very thankful.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

The curious case of the Doha News website block

JEDDAH The blocking of the Doha News website in Qatar amounts to censorship its managers say amid...

Time names Trump its 2016 ‘Person of the Year’

NEW YORK Time magazine on Wednesday named Donald Trump its Person of the Year for 2016 for his...

US pizzeria attack underscores fake news dangers

WASHINGTON An assault rifle wielding gunman s appearance at a Washington pizzeria that was...

Ink clinches Qatar Airways magazine deal

The London headquartered publisher Ink says it has clinched a deal to produce Qatar Airways...

Nabila Ramdani honored as ‘Contrarian of the Year’

JEDDAH The French Algerian journalist Nabila Ramdani has won the Contrarian of the Year award for...

Kids online: Parents need to strike a balance

Parents in the digital age have some kind of a love hate relationship with social media Some of...

Popular online news site Doha News gets blocked in Qatar

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A popular independent online news outlet in the Gulf nation of Qatar...

New group aims to make Gulf advertising more ethical

LONDON A group has been set up to help promote responsible and ethical advertising in the Arabian...

National Geographic Abu Dhabi in push to make more local shows

LONDON National Geographic Abu Dhabi says it is increasing the amount of Middle East focused...

Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

After so many years on different social media platforms it is hard now to remember the first...

Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook owned Instagram ramped up the pressure on Snapchat recently adding...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON The BBC s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions...

Around Arab News

The curious case of the Doha News website block

JEDDAH The blocking of the Doha News website in Qatar amounts to censorship its managers say amid...

Online trolls end in gold for cleaner in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH A cleaner in Saudi Arabia has been showered with gifts from social media users after being...

BBC under investigation for profile of new Thai king

BANGKOK Thai authorities are investigating the BBC over a Thai language profile of the nation s...

The future of migration governance

We live in a rapidly evolving hyper connected world where goods capital and people are more...

Defeating corporate greed

One of the longest standing tricks of the corporate trade is to produce an item that is dangerous...

All eyes on Trump

This is with reference to the report I will only cede power to elected president Hadi Dec 7...

Growing populism

This is with reference to the report UK govt accepts call to publish Brexit plan asks Parliament...

GACA contest at Saudi Colors Forum invites entries

RIYADH The General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA will participate in the Saudi Colors Forum...

Anoushka Shankar’s refugee album vies for Grammy

NEW YORK Sitarist Anoushka Shankar was nominated for a Grammy Award on Tuesday for her album...

Carolina Herrera says an honor to dress Melania Trump

NEW YORK While a few designers have made news saying they would not dress the future first lady...

Celebs say ‘I Hear You’ to refugees in new Oxfam campaign

BOSTON Minnie Driver John Cho and Oliver Platt are among 15 Hollywood stars participating in a...

US actress Meg Ryan charms Qatar

DOHA Meg Ryan joined the 4th Ajyal Youth Film Festival where she addressed the Ajyal Jurors...

Oil exporters plan fresh talks to discuss output cut details

NEW YORK Oil prices eased on Wednesday on bearish US petroleum inventory data and doubts that...

Water preservation research vital to sustain growth, says minister

RIYADH The Saudi government is supporting universities and research centers to carry out...

Profit-taking hits Saudi stock market

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index pulled back 0 4 percent Wednesday as the...

Russia privatizes 19.5% of Rosneft

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russia had finalized a deal to privatise 19 5 percent...