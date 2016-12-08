Work on Taif airport to begin in two months

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and governor of Makkah, announced that work on Taif International Airport will begin in 68 days and that the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) has received land for the Qunfudah airport project.

The governor made the announcements while presiding over the Taif airport committee meeting held in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Prince Khaled said: “No one can curtail the blessing of this leadership, which was and still is and will remain, God willing, concerned with serving the citizen and raising his level of living in addition to reconstructing each province, city and village in this great country. I am pleased and honored to announce the success of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman’s policy, whose outcomes are crystal clear, not only in this region, but in all regions of the Kingdom. The latest achievements were visible in the form of mega projects being unveiled in the Eastern Province.”

Prince Khaled announced new major projects in the region. “I am pleased today to announce the region’s development projects that benefit both the country and its citizens. The new Taif project is no longer a dream, but a reality. Work on Taif International Airport will start 68 days from now. It will be completed by 2020 .”

The governor said: “The mechanism of building Qunfudah airport will be similar to the one adopted for the Taif International Airport which will be carried out soon.”

He said the completion of the Taif International Airport would be the first landmark achievement in the Makkah Province under Vision 2030.

The new international airport project is located in the northeast of the city of Taif, close to the historic Okaz market.

The airport project is one of the most important new projects for Taif and would handle up to 750,000 people.