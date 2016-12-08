  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • To succeed with GCC, Britain can’t ‘have the cake and eat it’

Columns

To succeed with GCC, Britain can’t ‘have the cake and eat it’

Faisal J. Abbas |

Faisal J. Abbas

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit deserves a solid 10/10. Starting off with “Gulf security is our security” was a pleasant surprise and a much-welcomed statement.
 
Compared to the soon-to-be-dismissed Obama administration, May came across as bold and better informed when she stated that she was “clear-eyed” about the security threat that Iran posed, and that the UK would work with the Gulf states to counteract Tehran’s “aggressive regional actions.”
 
Knowing exactly which buttons to press, she paid homage to 200 years of bilateral relations with Manama and Gulf reform plans, and confirmed the UK’s participation in Dubai’s Expo 2020.
 
However, one should be wary of the Brits when they come bearing gifts. On the one hand, of course this is all excellent news for the region, particularly as it comes alongside an actual commitment of a military presence and assistance to Gulf nations in building up their defense capabilities. On the other hand, we must not forget the realities on the ground that may have resulted in this sudden British warming up.
 
Ever since this summer’s Brexit vote, the UK has been scrambling to secure a favorable position and global guarantees for when it leaves the European Union (EU). It is no surprise, then, that the emphasis on ramping up trade with the GCC took up a major part of May’s speech and her pre-Summit negotiations.
 
This is without doubt a good opportunity for GCC countries — unilaterally and collectively — to strengthen ties with the UK, and if the British government abides by the commitments made in Manama, one cannot but expect a mutually beneficial future for all parties involved.
 
However, mere lip service is no longer sufficient; it is actions, not words, which both sides should be after. The UK should not expect to be able to have its cake and eat it, as a recently leaked memo seems to explain of their EU-exit strategy.
 
Nobody anticipates that the UK will completely cut ties with Iran, particularly given that the two countries have only just re-established political ties. However, one would like to see Hamid Baeedinejad — the newly appointed Iranian ambassador, who submitted his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II a few days ago — summoned and questioned should Tehran continue its destabilizing acts in the region.
 
Furthermore, there seems to be a vast contrast of views within the British government between PM May — who whilst in Manama criticized Tehran and lauded Riyadh for its visionary leadership — and her Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who criticized Saudi Arabia, and seemingly blamed it alongside Iran for the region’s turmoil, during the second annual Med conference, which was held a few days ago in Rome.
 
What also does not help May’s position are reports of the keenness of Boris Johnson, as well as that of UK trade and investment delegations, to visit Tehran and ease US President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of the nuclear deal. Any trade with Tehran should be coupled with guarantees that prevent Iran from using its newly earned cash to continue financing terrorism.
 
After all, nobody in their right mind would argue against the fact that a nuclear-free Iran is safer for both regional and global security. However, British officials and companies should remember that it is very likely that any money that Tehran generates off their back may end up straight in the pockets of Houthis attacking Makkah, Syrian President Bashar Assad barrel-bombing his people, or Iranian militias killing innocent civilians in Iraq.
 
If we are to hold May to her words and commitments to the security of the region, then curbing her government’s own enthusiasm toward Tehran is the least to be asked.
 
• Faisal J. Abbas is the editor in chief of Arab News. He can be reached on Twitter @FaisalJAbbas
 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

The significance of Gen. Kelly as Homeland Security chief

WASHINGTON It is no secret by now that US President elect Donald Trump has a special fondness for...

Anti-Muslim media bias calls for PR offensive

Maybe you read the story this past week about how a significant number of Muslims in Britain said...

Not so gloomy after all

US President elect Donald Trump is about to make the American rich even richer with his plan to...

The future of migration governance

We live in a rapidly evolving hyper connected world where goods capital and people are more...

Defeating corporate greed

One of the longest standing tricks of the corporate trade is to produce an item that is dangerous...

The need for a new social contract

Ever since the first UN Arab Human Development Report was published in 2002 the reports have...

No song, but many dancing to Hezbollah’s tune

The Lebanese have been overly preoccupied both on social media and in the streets with the story...

How the ‘alt-media’ (mis)covers Syria

The Western media is rife with references to this new phenomenon known as the alt right a...

Trump’s China gamble: Between assertiveness and confrontation

US President elect Donald Trump has made his unpredictability a signature in both business and...

What Aleppo’s fall means for the region

The long battle for eastern Aleppo is virtually over We all know its eventual outcome It will...

Goodbye to the West

Now that Donald Trump has been elected President of the United States the end of what was...

Trump’s defense pick garners wide praise

US President elect Donald Trump announced last week that he would nominate retired Marine Gen...

The win-win fantasy of liberal democracy

Few analysts expected Britons to vote to exit the European Union or Americans to choose Donald...

Re-election of Abbas as Fatah chief

Historically Mahmoud Abbas has been the least popular among Fatah leaders Yet he has remained in...

The Kremlin and the US election

In early November US President Barack Obama reportedly contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin...

A JASTA fix

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham proposed Wednesday to amend the Justice Against Sponsors...

Around Arab News

British PM seeks to boost Gulf economic ties

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday expressed her determination to further...

‘Gulf security is our security,’ British PM tells GCC summit

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May was the star of the show at the 37th Gulf Cooperation...

First GCC-UK Summit concludes

MANAMA The first GCC UK Summit which took place alongside the 37th GCC Summit confirmed the depth...

Western leaders call for urgent Aleppo truce

WASHINGTON The leaders of the US and five other Western powers have called for an immediate cease...

37th GCC Summit issues final communiqué

MANAMA The 37th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC member states held in Manama on...

To succeed with GCC, Britain can’t ‘have the cake and eat it’

British Prime Minister Theresa May s speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Summit deserves a...

The significance of Gen. Kelly as Homeland Security chief

WASHINGTON It is no secret by now that US President elect Donald Trump has a special fondness for...

Anti-Muslim media bias calls for PR offensive

Maybe you read the story this past week about how a significant number of Muslims in Britain said...

Not so gloomy after all

US President elect Donald Trump is about to make the American rich even richer with his plan to...

Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

PARIS Paris choked Wednesday under its worst winter pollution in a decade with commuters enjoying...

Merkel’s party seeks to scrap dual nationality rule

ESSEN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel s party Wednesday toughened its stance on immigration and...

Saudi Arabia among top donors to World Bank fund for poor

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is among the top donor countries with total contributions to the World Bank...

German defense minister arrives for key talks

RIYADH German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen who is from the ruling Christian...

Work on Taif airport to begin in two months

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and...

Aleppo ... the city that was

ALEPPO Opposition fighters in Aleppo called for a five day truce and the evacuation of civilians...

Armed groups take control of Libya town

BENGHAZI Armed groups took control on Wednesday of the Libyan town of Ben Jawad close to some of...