First GCC-UK Summit concludes

Agencies |

Saudi King Salman (L), British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, pose for a picture during a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on Wednesday, in the Bahraini capital Manama. (AFP)

MANAMA: The first GCC-UK Summit, which took place alongside the 37th GCC Summit, confirmed the depth of partnership and cooperation between the Gulf bloc and Britain.
The leaders agreed to launch the GCC-UK strategic partnership to foster closer relations in the political, defense, security and trade fields. Leaders also agreed to enhance people-to-people contacts and adopt collective approaches to regional issues in order to attain the shared goal of stability and prosperity.
The communiqué issued at the end of the summit said the GCC and UK share the same vision about the region as a peaceful and prosperous area, and about the need to address the most pressing regional conflicts (Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya, as well as the Middle East peace process), defeat violent extremists, including Daesh, and counter Iran’s destabilizing activities.
They reaffirmed their commitment to assist the Iraqi government and the international coalition against Daesh.
They emphasized that only a political solution will resolve Yemen’s conflict, based on UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and the GCC initiative. Humanitarian assistance will continue to be delivered to Yemen by the KSRelief, other GCC states and UK aid organizations. And, in partnership with the international community, they will seek to prevent weapons from reaching Houthi militias and their allies.
They pledged to further deepen their relations, build a stronger and enduring strategic partnership and establish a national security dialogue in order to build GCC states’ capacity to coordinate security issues more effectively.
The GCC and the UK agreed to work together to coordinate their humanitarian and development assistance, particularly in the region, and to see that the pledges made during the donor conferences on Syria (including the London conference co-hosted by the UK, Kuwait, Norway and Germany) are honored.

 

