Western leaders call for urgent Aleppo truce

WASHINGTON: The leaders of the US and five other Western powers have called for an immediate cease-fire in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

President Barack Obama has joined the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Canada in a joint statement demanding that Syria’s government address the humanitarian crisis by allowing UN aid in to eastern Aleppo.

They have accused Russia of obstruction at the Security Council. The leaders said Russia and Iran claimed to want to work toward a political solution but are unwilling.

The leaders want the UN to investigate reports that war crimes are being committed in Syria.

The statement comes as several Syrian rebel factions are proposing a five-day cease-fire in the eastern part of Aleppo to allow civilians to be evacuated.

Syrian tyrant Bashar Assad said recent army advances in Aleppo will completely change the course of the country’s war, state television reported on Wednesday.

“Aleppo will completely change the course of the battle in all of Syria,” the broadcaster quoted Assad as telling Al-Watan newspaper.